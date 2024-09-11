Landmark achievement

Research

By Madeline Meadus

A Memorial University sociologist has been named the Fisheries and Marine Institute’s first fellow of the Canadian Academy of Health Science (CAHS).

“I’m very excited to be named one of this year’s CAHS fellows,” said Dr. Rosemary Ricciardelli. “As a social scientist, it’s incredible to be recognized in this way.”

Dr. Ricciardelli is the research chair in safety, security and wellness at the Marine Institute’s School of Maritime Studies. She is cross-appointed to the Faculty of Medicine at Memorial University in the Division of Population Health and Applied Health Sciences.

The CAHS fellowship is considered one of the highest honours in the Canadian health sciences community. The nomination recognizes their leadership, creativity, talent and commitment to advancing the field of health sciences.

This was Dr. Ricciardelli’s first time being nominated for the fellowship.

Immersive studies

Dr. Ricciardelli’s research focuses on social and mental health as shaped by gender and experiences of vulnerabilities within criminal justice systems.

“I study the people who run toward the challenge.” — Dr. Rosemary Ricciardelli

Her research approach is highly immersive. She is a trained correctional officer and completed the necessary training to travel offshore for a study about coast guard and search and rescue workers.

“Better care for these workers ensures better care for our society,” said Dr. Ricciardelli of her work. “I study the people who run toward the challenge. If my research can support those who keep us safe, then it is worth it to me.”

This commitment to her research has given her unprecedented trust and access to the communities and people she strives to support through her research.

“I’m fortunate to be welcomed into these spaces and to understand and give a voice to the folks in these communities.”

Foremost researcher

At Memorial, Dr. Ricciardelli is the recipient of two President’s Awards.

In 2019 she was honoured as Outstanding Researcher. In 2016, she received the award for Public Engagement Partnerships for her work with the RCMP B Division.

Her published works have been cited more than 7,700 times, making her a foremost researcher in the field of mental and social health.

Phenomenal nominators

Dr. Ricciardelli says she is especially grateful to those who nominated her for the fellowship.

Drs. Joy MacDermid, Noni MacDonald and Tracie Afifi are all CAHS fellows and trailblazers in the field of health sciences.

“It’s inspiring to have strong, female mentors in this field and I’m happy to have their support,” said Dr. Ricciardelli. “I would also like to thank Ellen Steinhauer, Memorial University’s manager for awards and honours, for her support throughout the nomination process and for promoting these rewarding opportunities.”