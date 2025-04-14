 Go to page content

Living with dementia

International expert to give public lecture on cognition and nutrition connection

Research

April 14, 2025

By Nicole Squires

An internationally recognized expert in geriatric nutrition, assessment and treatment will give a free public lecture on April 24.

Professor Heather Keller, a professor and the Schlegel Research Chair in Nutrition & Aging at the University of Waterloo and the Schlegel-UW Research Institute for Aging, will give the annual Faith Elizabeth Winifred (Rusted) Bayley Nutrition Lecture.
Dr. Heather Keller
Photo: Submitted

Prof. Keller’s research areas focus on nutrition risk and malnutrition identification and treatment across care sectors; improving nutrition care processes and implementing screening and other best practices; supporting food intake of diverse groups living in the community; and improving hospital and residential food and promoting food intake and the mealtime experience in these settings.

She will address these key topics as they relate to dementia in this free public lecture titled, Nutrition, Cognition and Living with Dementia.

Diet and dementia

“Diet and nutrition are integral to all components of health, including brain health,” said Prof. Keller. “Many older adults are not aware of the things they can do to prevent or delay the progression of dementia.”

Guidance on improving diet to optimize brain health will be provided during the lecture, and Prof. Keller will also share strategies for managing eating challenges and improving the mealtime experience of those affected by dementia as the disease progresses.

“Caregivers and persons with dementia as well experience several eating challenges that can make the mealtime experience less than ideal,” she said.

Background

Prof. Keller has led several national research and knowledge translation projects, including the landmark Nutrition Care in Canadian Hospitals, More-2-Eat and Making the Most of Mealtimes in Long-term Care studies.

She has published more than 300 peer-reviewed articles and translates much of this evidence into practice with tools and resources. 

As a founding member and past chair/co-chair (2009-18) of the Canadian Malnutrition Task Force, she is involved in translating research into practice and advocating for improvements in nutrition care for Canadians.

Her talk will take place on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. in the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, room IIC-2001, St. John’s campus, and will also be broadcast online.

The lecture is open to all and will be followed by a reception. Parking is available in lot 17. 

Prof. Keller will also deliver a research seminar on the same topic on Wednesday, April 23, at 1 p.m. in ED-1014. 

The Faith Elizabeth Winifred (Rusted) Bayley Nutrition Lecture is hosted by the Department of Biochemistry. It was established by a bequest from Dr. Nigel Rusted in memory of his sister, a dietitian and high-ranking RCAF squadron leader in the Eastern Air Command during the Second World War.

Nicole Squires is a communications advisor in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University. She can be reached at n.squires@mun.ca.

