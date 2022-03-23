 Go to page content

‘Multiplier effects’

Funds for building relationships with Indigenous, Northern communities

Research

March 23, 2022

By Cathy Newhook

Researchers studying the Arctic in Canada now have access to new international research funding designed to facilitate collaboration with Indigenous and northern communities.

Trees and water in a bay are heavily covered in mist.
New funding opportunity now open to researchers for engagement and partnership building for Indigenous and Northern related research.
Photo: Eldred Allen

Memorial University, in partnership with the University of the Arctic (UArctic) and Yukon University, is launching the Indigenous and Northern Relationship Development Fund and the Indigenous and Northern Research and Education Engagement fund.

Funded by Global Affairs Canada, and open to all researchers across UArctic member institutions, these funds will support not only Canadian projects, but international collaborative partnerships.

Build and strengthen

As a member of UArctic — a network of universities, colleges, research institutes and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the North — Memorial is committed to helping to build and strengthen collective resources and infrastructure to better serve these regions.

“As a leader in cold ocean, Arctic and northern research, along with our renewed commitment to Indigenous research, Memorial is dedicated to stimulating the development of Indigenous priority projects and helping establish new networks specific to addressing Indigenous priorities in the Arctic,” said President Vianne Timmons.

Recognizing Memorial’s obligation to ensure that researchers engage with northern and Indigenous peoples in a respectful, ethical and deeply collaborative way, the Indigenous and Northern Relationship Development Fund is envisioned to be a catalyst for building better and deeper relationships with northern and Indigenous groups and communities.

Co-creation of relevant programs

Similarly, the Indigenous and Northern Research and Education Engagement Fund aims to support researchers with established relationships and partnerships in the Arctic region interested in working with Indigenous and northern knowledge holders for the co-creation of relevant research and education programs in the region.

“The expanded opportunities for Arctic and Indigenous research funding in Canada that the Global Arctic Leadership funds represent will create major multiplier effects through increased collaboration across our network and will serve as a fantastic tool to support northern voices and knowledge from Canada on the global stage,” said Lars Kullerud, president, UArctic.

These funds can help researchers, along with community and Indigenous partners, to advance priority areas of research and educational programming to support Memorial’s strategic plan and the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework of Canada.

Applications sought

The initiative is being managed through Memorial University’s Leslie Harris Centre of Regional Policy and Development.

Applications must be completed and submitted through Memorial’s Public Engagement application portal by April 29, 2022.

An evaluation committee comprised of academic and non-academic members will evaluate the proposals and make the final funding decisions.

Successful projects will receive from $15,000–$40,000, depending on the fund, and can have a maximum duration of one or two years (for Development and Engagement, respectively).

For more detailed information on each fund, including eligibility, priorities, timelines and more, visit online to read the call for applications or contact Sheila Downer at sdowner@mun.ca.

Cathy Newhook is a communications advisor with the Harris Centre. She can be reached at cathyn@mun.ca.

