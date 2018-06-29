Ocean of opportunity

Research

By Patti Lewis

The Ocean Frontier Institute (OFI) has narrowed down its top 10 reasons to attend Ocean Frontier 2018: North Atlantic Opportunities Conference, running Oct. 9-12, at the Delta Hotel in St. John’s.

OFI is a transnational hub for ocean research led by Memorial, Dalhousie University and the University of Prince Edward Island.

Top 10

Research showcase. OFI’s research will be explained through presentations and displays that identify not just what the science will achieve, but how it will benefit our ocean, society and economy. Knowledge sharing. Hear from research experts who are examining key aspects of atmosphere-ocean interaction, and what it tells us about the resulting ocean dynamics and shifting ecosystems. Generate ideas. OFI researchers are identifying effective approaches to developing the ocean’s resources — solutions that are sustainable, globally competitive, socially acceptable and resilient to change. Their work is sure to inspire! Engage. OFI will use the conference to consult on the design for its second phase funding. Conference delegates will provide input on ocean research priorities. Inspire. Help achieve student success by providing input on the ideas and concepts that our future ocean leaders are pursuing. Packed program. Through keynote speakers and breakout sessions, OFI will provide many opportunities to discuss topics ranging from advancing ocean literacy to effectively communicating about science. Check out the full program. Respected speakers. Megan Leslie, president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada, will be attending, as will Louis Fortier, a renowned climate change expert who will discuss the topic, Trans-sectoral Studies of the Changing Arctic: Shifts in Ecosystems and Ecosystem Services. An industry panel will discuss how research can help advance our economy. Affordable. Early bird registration fees generate significant value. OFI has negotiated hotel discounts and reduced fees with Canada’s largest airlines. Location. St. John’s in October can be very beautiful, and our conference location is just a short stroll from all that the downtown — including the famous George Street — has to offer. Fun! We’re hosting a kitchen party and an assortment of networking events that will have delegates say, as the locals do, that they’re “having a time.”

See you in October!