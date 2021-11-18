Op-ed: Dr. Neil Bose

Research

By Dr. Neil Bose

Memorial is a big place.

We’re spread out over multiple campuses and buildings. It’s hard to keep up with what’s on the go, even if it’s just happening down the hallway or a click away online.

Which is why creating a sense of community is so important in an institution like ours – and why events like Research Week are so valuable.

Foster collaborations

Since its launch four years ago, Research Week, which I liken to a fringe festival, has helped foster collaborations among faculty members who come from completely different disciplines.

Staff members have built stronger networks with new colleagues. And students have found mentors.

It’s inspiring to see so many positive experiences come from Research Week.

This year, Research Week runs Nov. 22-26.

Thank you to the many organizers who are hosting sessions. We have a variety of presentations, networking opportunities, lunch and learns and discussions and special presentations taking place.

It’ll be a busy week, so I encourage you all to find time to participate. Take in a session. Ask questions. Learn something new.

View an online calendar of events here.

Reconciliation and Relationships in Research

As part of our celebrations, I invite everyone to attend Reconciliation and Relationships in Research, which takes place Monday, Nov. 22, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Violet Ford, Memorial’s associate vice-president (Indigenous research) is hosting the session. Ivan White, student affairs officer – Indigenous affairs, Grenfell Campus, will moderate a conversation with panellists Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous); Dr. Ashlee Cunsolo, interim dean, School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies; Dr. Stephen Decker, assistant professor, Environmental Policy Institute, Grenfell Campus; and Kelly Anne Butler, Indigenous education specialist, Office of Indigenous Affairs.

“Memorial is home to unmatched innovators and talented teams of researchers.”

All are welcome to attend this important discussion. More details about the session are available here. If you would like to attend, please e-mail Indigenousresearch@mun.ca for the log-in instructions for this virtual session.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the Marine Institute kicks off its three-day virtual symposium, Propelling the Blue Economy: Connecting Our Oceans, Our People, Our Future.

VPR discussion

Also on Tuesday, Nov. 23, I invite members of the university community to participate in a special discussion focusing on basic and applied research regarding mental health. The session takes place 12-1 p.m.

To learn more, and to find out how to register for this session, please see here. I hope you can join us as we share ideas and learn from one another.

On Thursday, Nov. 25, I’m delighted Memorial is hosting the first session of a virtual Nature Masterclass, which is a prestigious opportunity for our emerging scholars (other sessions will follow).

Canada Ocean Lecture

Later on Thursday, Nov. 25, Memorial is hosting the Canada Ocean Lecture Series.

At 7 p.m., Dr. David Murrin (B.Eng.’01, M.Eng.’04, PhD’07) is delivering the latest installment of the series with the talk, Mobilizing Research and Knowledge for Changing Ocean Environments.

Dr. Murrin is director general of the National Research Council’s Ocean, Coastal and River Engineering’s facility in St. John’s. All are welcome to join this virtual discussion. Register here for the lecture. You can find more details about the lecture and Dr. Murrin’s talk here.

Initiated in 2006, the Canada Ocean Lecture Series is a joint initiative between the registered charity Shorefast, Memorial University and other partners. The aim of the lecture series is to create awareness of Canada’s vast marine environment and its importance to Canadians.

To date, lectures have been held on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts and in central Canada.

Making a difference

That’s just a snippet of this year’s events.

I invite our researchers, staff members, students and post-doctoral fellows as well as members of the wider community to check out what’s in store for Research Week 2021.

Perched on the Eastern edge of North America, Memorial is home to unmatched innovators and talented teams of researchers who are committed to making a difference in our communities throughout our province and around the world.

Their dynamic research, which has global reach and local relevance, will be on full display during Research Week 2021.

I hope you find time to join this year’s activities!