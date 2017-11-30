Research in action

Research

By Jeff Green

Students with a flair for creativity and a passion for research are encouraged to enter a pair of national contests with big prizes up for grabs.

The Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) recently launched its Science Exposed and Science, Action! contests.

Science Exposed is a photo contest which challenges individuals and groups to tell science-related stories through exciting images.

The goal of the contest is to help Canadians better understand — and see — fascinating scientific research in all fields of study.

You can view past winners online. Updates about this year’s contest will be available via Twitter with the #ScienceExposed.

Science, Action!

Science, Action! is a video contest that challenges post-secondary students to film a 60-second video of the people, research and innovations that are transforming the way Canadians live and work.

Judges are looking for technical quality, creativity and clarity. You can watch previous winners on NSERC’s YouTube Channel. Updates will also be available via Twitter with the #ScienceAction.

Big prizes

In addition to the prestige of winning, there are some big prizes available for both contests.

The Science Exposed has French and English competitions. Each contest has three jury prizes, valued at $2,000 each, plus people’s choice awards, valued at $2,000. Full contest details are online. The contest closes on Jan. 12, 2018.

Those entering the Science, Action! contest are eligible to win one of 15 cash prizes worth up to $3,500. The final 15 most popular submissions, as decided by public voting, will be considered finalists. From those finalists, six entries — three in English and three in French — will be selected as final winners by a panel of judges.

In addition to the 15 cash prizes, there will also be one special prize worth $3,000.

The theme of this year’s prize is Research in the North. Videos that feature research with a strong connection to Canada’s North will be automatically considered. The winning video will be selected by members of the judge’s panel.

Full contest details are online. The contest closes on Jan. 19, 2018.

Previous winner

Earth sciences master’s student Euri Papanicolaou won a top prize in this year’s Science Exposed contest.

His photo was one of three images selected for a $2,000 jury prize, while two other Memorial photos were among a total of 20 images shortlisted for the contest.