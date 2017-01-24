Research

By Heidi Wicks

A speed dating-style forum with the potential for research student-faculty partnerships will take place next month.

The School of Pharmacy’s second annual Research Matchmaking Game takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2.

How it works

Here’s the setup: six faculty members are situated at six stations and are given seven minutes to present a research project they’re currently conducting. Students are arranged in small groups that move from station to station, and are given three minutes at the end of the researcher’s presentation to ask questions, for a total of 10 minutes at each station.

Pizza and networking follow the “speed dating” portion of the event.

Not just for pharmacy students

The purpose of the event is multi-pronged, says Dr. John Weber, associate dean, graduate studies and research. He says he wants to promote that fact that research in the school is not limited to just pharmacy students.

“We want to engage the university community and make them aware of the diverse research happening in the School of Pharmacy,” he said. “And we also want to get the word out that we do accept students from many different academic backgrounds into our research program, not just students studying pharmacy.”

Funding opportunities

Both undergraduate and graduate students are welcome at the event.

“In 2016 we established our first annual Undergraduate Student Summer Research Program,” continued Dr. Weber. “We were able to offer research placements for eight students last summer. Some of the participants in that program initially became connected to us through last year’s matchmaking event.”

Increased graduate enrolment is another goal of the matchmaking event, says Dr. Weber.

“Our graduate program has more than doubled in the past four years and it is our aim to continue to grow that program. We have students studying in diverse areas, including the pharmaceutical sciences, clinical and practice-based research, and collaborative health-care research.”

Careers in research

As expanded scope of pharmacy practice continues to evolve, the school wants to make its students aware that in addition to clinical practice, there are career options available in research to pharmacy program graduates.

“The opportunities are abundant and we want to make sure students know that.” — Dr. Lisa Bishop

Dr. Lisa Bishop, interim dean, says many students may not think of research as a career component.

“Pharmacists participate in research projects constantly, whether it’s practice-based or community-based, whether it’s in a lab working within an area of pharmaceutical sciences or as part of a multidisciplinary collaboration. The opportunities are abundant and we want to make sure students know that.”

The “contestants”

Researchers participating in the event are below:

Lisa Bishop, Engaging Youth through Community-Based Participatory Research

Noriko Daneshtalab, The Effect of Systemic Inflammation on the Vascular Function

Hai Nguyen, Utilization of PAP tests and Mammography After the Release of Choosing Wisely Canada’s Recommendations

Nicole Pittman, Expanding Pharmacists Scope of Practice using Innovative Patient Care Models

Laurie Twells, Weight Loss Surgery for Treating Obesity in N.L.: The What, Why and for Who

John Weber, Biochemical Analysis of Newfoundland Berries

The 2017 Pharmacy Research Matchmaking Game takes place on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5-7 p.m. Students who wish to participate may RSVP to Sharon Tucker no later than 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.