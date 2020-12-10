 Go to page content

Science savvy

Memorial researchers encouraged to submit vibrant images to national contest

Research

Dec. 10, 2020

By Jeff Green

Organizers of a unique contest that combines creativity and science are looking for the best eye-catching images from Canadian researchers.

Science Exposed is organized by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and L’Association de promotion et défense de la recherche en français (Acfas).

Individuals or groups can enter for a chance to win cash prizes of $2,000.

The goal of the contest is to help foster a science culture in Canada by capturing vibrant research images that showcase the work of this country’s talented research community.

The contest is open to entries showcasing scientific research in all fields of study.

All types of image technologies can be used and images must be directly related to and created in the context of the contestant’s research.

The contest is open to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as professors. Full eligibility details and contest rules are online.

Looking for inspiration?

Check out and download images of previous finalists online, including Stephanie Gallant, a PhD researcher in the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science.

She was a 2020 finalist for her image, Mighty Magnetic Marvels.

Mighty magnetic marvels
Mighty Magnetic Marvels
Photo: Stephanie Gallant

Meanwhile, Euri Papanicolaou won back in 2017 for his photo, Deep Sea Endeavours, when he was a graduate student in the Department of Earth Sciences, Faculty of Science.

Deep Sea Endeavours
Deep Sea Endeavours
Photo: Euri Papanicolaou

For those looking to promote the contest, more information is available here.

To learn more about the contest, follow NSERC’s Twitter feed and #ScienceExposed.

The deadline to submit research images is Jan. 18, 2021.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

