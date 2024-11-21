Sensory input

Research

By Jackey Locke

Part of an ongoing series of Gazette stories celebrating researchers who received support as part of a major investment by the federal government in science and research on June 14.

A Memorial University research team wants to build Newfoundland and Labrador’s first dedicated test bed, a coastal site to host various advanced sensors for conducting field experiments.

It will support ongoing research for a better understanding of the ocean.

The project is being funded by a $275,000 Discovery Grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Canada.

Understanding the ocean

One research theme is about how rain affects sea ice.

Understanding how rain affects sea ice can help improve the accuracy and applicability of global navigation satellite system reflectometry in sea-ice sensing under rainy conditions.

Global navigation satellite system reflectometry involves making measurements from the reflections of the Earth of navigation signals from global navigation satellite systems, such as GPS.

“While these methods have been instrumental in learning about the ocean environment . . . they have their limitations.” — Dr. Weimin Huang

Dr. Weimin Huang, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in Memorial University’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, is leading the project.

He says Newfoundland and Labrador is an “ideal location” for ocean-related research and building a dedicated test bed that integrates multiple sensors is “highly” desirable.

“When it comes to gathering ocean data, such as wave heights and direction, scientists have traditionally used various radars, including high-frequency surface wave radar and microwave radars,” Dr. Huang said. “While these methods have been instrumental in learning about the ocean environment—and keeping the risk to human lives low—they have their limitations.”

Their performance is significantly impacted during extreme climate conditions, including rain and fog.

Since the radars are attached to floating structures, such as ships, the antenna systems experience something called platform motion, which construes the data and end results.

That’s where Dr. Huang’s research comes in.

N.L.’s first test bed

The test bed will integrate multiple sensors, including high-frequency radar; X-band marine radar, which operates at a smaller wavelength and can detect smaller particles compared to other radar bands; global navigation satellite system reflectometry receivers; and weather stations.

“The sensors will collect massive field data that can be used to develop and validate the proposed sea-surface wind, wave and current measurement, as well as target-sensing algorithms, such as ships and sea ice,” said Dr. Huang. “This will provide continuous experimental support for ongoing ocean-related research.”

Dr. Huang plans to develop new theoretical models to improve the understanding of radio-wave scattering from the ocean surface under differing climate conditions.

He will also create novel algorithms to explore ways to mitigate rain effects on radar images to improve wind, wave and current measurements.

Coastal observation network

Dr. Huang hopes the test bed will be the province’s first step towards building a coastal observation network that integrates various radars in eastern Canada and the Arctic.

A test bed such as that could provide improved data service to radar data users, including the Department of National Defence, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard and the offshore oil industry.

“It will also help those who have invested significant support in these fields and academic researchers.”

Support for students

In addition to the dedicated test bed, the funding will enable Dr. Huang to train highly qualified personnel in the field.

“This funding support can secure a team to address some existing challenges and fill corresponding research gaps in their fields by developing new theoretical models and novel application algorithms, as well as building a multi-function test bed.”

