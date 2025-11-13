 Go to page content

Space explorers wanted

Alumnus builds video game that lets you launch spaceships, collect moon rocks and more

Research

Nov. 13, 2025

By Jeff Green

Mirza Yousuf is ready to take his career to the next level.

Mirza Yousuf is seen holding an iPad in the Johnson Geo Centre.
Mirza Yousuf says his GeoNauts game encourages problem-solving and hands-on learning.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

An aspiring software developer recently combined his passion for programming and machine learning to custom-build an interactive game for Memorial University’s Johnson Geo Centre.

Mirza Yousuf’s GeoNauts: Mission Moon takes players on a journey through the process of launching a spaceship into space, collecting moon rocks and using the robotic GeoArm — similar to the Canadarm — to load rocks into the ship.

“The game consists of different puzzles and challenges encouraging problem-solving, curiosity and hands-on learning,” explained Mr. Yousuf, who completed his studies in August and received his bachelor of science (honours) degree during October’s convocation celebrations. “It is exciting to have built something that will be on display for users to play and learn from.”

Check out a sample of the game in the video clip below.

He’s seen similar games at other science-based museums he’s visited and wanted to work on something similar.

“I feel like I achieved it with the GeoNauts game.”

‘Inspire young minds’

Born in India, Mr. Yousuf grew up in Qatar before pursuing his studies at Memorial.

He partnered with Kate Murphy (BA’10), a science interpreter at the Geo Centre, and Dr. Terrence Tricco (B.Sc.’05, M.Sc.’10), an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science, to create the game, which is now available on a pair of iPads in the centre’s Our Future and Space exhibit.

Mirza Yousuf is seen in the Johnson Geo Centre near the tablets which feature the game he designed.
In addition to building GeoNauts, Mirza Yousuf says he contributed to the game’s scope, story and structure.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Ms. Murphy says it was important to hire a student to create the game because the centre wanted to support someone at the beginning of their research development.

“We want to continue providing opportunities for students like this in future,” she said. “At the Geo Centre, we love getting to showcase work from the Memorial community and what better way to inspire young minds to dream up all that they can create than by showing off the work of a young person in this province.”

‘Not just building a game’

For his part, Mr. Yousuf says the experience was “incredibly rewarding,” giving him the chance to provide input and direction throughout the development process.

He helped decide what software and devices to use and had a say in the game’s scope, story and structure.

From left are Mirza Yousuf, Dr. Terrence Tricco and Kate Murphy are seen in the Johnson Geo Centre.
From left are Mirza Yousuf, Dr. Terrence Tricco and Kate Murphy.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Dr. Tricco says the real-world experiences are “incredible learning opportunities.”

“The university exists to train and enrich students, and being able to partner with the Geo Centre on projects such as this provides immense depth and value to their education,” he said. “How many students graduate from Memorial being able to say that their work will be seen by tens of thousands of annual visitors to the Geo Centre?”

Mr. Yousuf is quick to credit his educational experience for helping prepare him for the project.

“The idea of handling deadlines, clean code practices and the ability to manage different tasks at once was thanks to Memorial’s computer science courses,” he noted.

He says teachers like Dr. Tricco help students prepare for the real world by offering practical training opportunities.

“To me, it was not just building a game, it was more about creating a product that people would enjoy in a science museum.”

Learn more about research at Memorial and check out Research Strategy 2023-28 to learn how we’re moving ideas forward.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

