Subject specialists

By Jeff Green

Memorial is the only Canadian university to make the list of the world’s top post-secondary institutions for the study of marine/ocean engineering.

Memorial placed 38 among global universities ranked in the Engineering field as reported last month by the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, which included 44 top universities in its marine/ocean engineering listing.

That’s an improvement over last year’s score when Memorial was not included among the top 50.

‘Top goal’

The Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2018 contains standings for universities in 54 subjects in the fields of Natural Sciences, Engineering, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences and Social Sciences. In total, more than 4,000 universities were ranked.

Memorial also received a favourable score in the Natural Sciences field for the subject of oceanography, placing among the top 101-150 worldwide universities in that category.

“Memorial continues to distinguish itself globally in a wide range of areas of strategic importance,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Building our university’s international profile is a top goal for the university. Raising our standings in credible rankings helps attract top-notch graduate students and faculty to Newfoundland and Labrador who, in turn, help make Memorial better equipped to address challenges facing this province, country and our world.”

Vast expertise

In the Natural Sciences field, Memorial placed among the top 201-300 universities in the subject of earth sciences, while it placed among the top 301-400 universities in the world in the subjects of mathematics, ecology and atmospheric science.

In the Engineering field, Memorial ranks among the top 301-400 universities in the subject areas of computer science and engineering, chemical engineering and environmental science and engineering. The university also ranks among the top 401-500 universities in the subject of electrical and electronic engineering.

For the Life Sciences field, Memorial is among the top 401-500 universities in the subject of agricultural sciences. In the Medical Sciences field, Memorial is among the top 201-300 universities in the areas of clinical medicine and public health.

And, in the Social Sciences field, Memorial ranks among the top 401-500 universities in the subject of management.

The Shanghai Rankings include a number of ranking indicators, including the number of papers authored by researchers at an institution in an academic subject; the average impact of papers authored by researchers at an institution; the per cent of internationally co-authored papers; the number of papers published in top journals and conferences; and the total number of staff winning a significant award in an academic subject.