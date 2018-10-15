Top billing

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial features prominently in a new promotional campaign led by the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI).

CFI is celebrating a new generation of researchers who have chosen Canada to build a bright future.

PhD student Marjan Taghi Boroojerdi was selected to be featured in print, video and online as part of the promotion. Her research focuses on understanding the dangers posed by sea ice to ships and off-shore structures.

After completing a master’s degree in naval engineering in her native Iran, she was drawn to Memorial for the opportunity to conduct experimental work at the world-famous labs in the Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

Now, she studies the bonds that form between chunks of ice, as part of a team working to improve the safety of ships and oil rigs in arctic and sub-arctic conditions.

“When I decided that I wanted to study abroad, Memorial became one of my choices,” Ms. Boroojerdi told CFI.

Her video showcases Memorial’s world-class research expertise and facilities and includes interviews with Dr. Claude Daley, associate dean, research, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science and Dr. Rocky Taylor, the Centre for Arctic Resource Development (CARD) Chair in Ice Mechanics.

“I’d love to stay in Canada after I graduate,” Ms. Boroojerdi said in her interview. “I love this country. I’d love to work here.”

The CFI campaign runs through to spring 2019. As part of the promotion, Ms. Boroojerdi’s story is included on the CFI website and is currently appearing in ads at the Ottawa airport. Her story will also be featured in an ad in the Hill Times on Oct. 17.