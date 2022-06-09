Two-phased approach

Research

By Jeff Green

Memorial is leading a review of its institutional Indigenous research policy.

At its May 31 meeting, the President’s Advisory Team (PAT) approved a two-phased consultation plan to review the Research Impacting Indigenous Groups (RIIG) Policy with internal and external stakeholders.

The consultation and review process will be led by Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei, interim associate vice-president (Indigenous research).

Phase one will involve bringing the current RIIG Policy forward to targeted internal and external stakeholders and groups for review.

These specific individuals and groups will be engaged directly. Phase one consultations are intended to take place over the summer.

A working group will be assembled by Dr. Adjei to review input received during phase one and revise the policy accordingly.

Phase two will provide an opportunity for internal and external stakeholders to review the final draft policy documents before it is brought to PAT, Senate and the Board of Regents for approval.

Open consultations will occur during phase two.

A specific schedule for phase two will be developed at the conclusion of the revision process.

Historic approval

The RIIG Policy was approved by Senate on June 9, 2020, and the Board of Regents on July 9, 2020.

The policy is based on extensive consultations conducted in 2018 and 2019.

It was a groundbreaking policy for Memorial with the intent and commitment of ensuring that all research impacting Indigenous communities, cultures and lands be grounded in ethical and respectful conduct paying a particular attention to Indigenous protocol of engagements.

“It was recognized that a policy of this nature would need to be reviewed before the standard four-year period as it is a first-of-its-kind university policy that impacts both internal and external stakeholders,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Since RIIG’s implementation, it has become evident that there are areas of the policy and procedures that need revision,” added Dr. Adjei. “We are now starting that necessary review, revision and consultation process. We encourage internal and external stakeholders to engage in this process.”

Members of the university community and external stakeholders are invited to review the current policy.

Comments can be submitted via email.

The current policy will remain in place until a revised one is approved.