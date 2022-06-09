 Go to page content

Two-phased approach

Review, consultations for Research Impacting Indigenous Groups Policy

Research

June 9, 2022

By Jeff Green

Memorial is leading a review of its institutional Indigenous research policy.

At its May 31 meeting, the President’s Advisory Team (PAT) approved a two-phased consultation plan to review the Research Impacting Indigenous Groups (RIIG) Policy with internal and external stakeholders.

The consultation and review process will be led by Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei, interim associate vice-president (Indigenous research).

Phase one will involve bringing the current RIIG Policy forward to targeted internal and external stakeholders and groups for review.

These specific individuals and groups will be engaged directly. Phase one consultations are intended to take place over the summer.

A working group will be assembled by Dr. Adjei to review input received during phase one and revise the policy accordingly.

Phase two will provide an opportunity for internal and external stakeholders to review the final draft policy documents before it is brought to PAT, Senate and the Board of Regents for approval.

Open consultations will occur during phase two.

A specific schedule for phase two will be developed at the conclusion of the revision process.

Historic approval

The RIIG Policy was approved by Senate on June 9, 2020, and the Board of Regents on July 9, 2020.

The policy is based on extensive consultations conducted in 2018 and 2019.

It was a groundbreaking policy for Memorial with the intent and commitment of ensuring that all research impacting Indigenous communities, cultures and lands be grounded in ethical and respectful conduct paying a particular attention to Indigenous protocol of engagements.

Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research) is wearing a navy suit and smiling
Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research)
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

“It was recognized that a policy of this nature would need to be reviewed before the standard four-year period as it is a first-of-its-kind university policy that impacts both internal and external stakeholders,” said Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research).

“Since RIIG’s implementation, it has become evident that there are areas of the policy and procedures that need revision,” added Dr. Adjei. “We are now starting that necessary review, revision and consultation process. We encourage internal and external stakeholders to engage in this process.”

Members of the university community and external stakeholders are invited to review the current policy.

Comments can be submitted via email.

The current policy will remain in place until a revised one is approved.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Elisabeth Pfeiffer at a desk, laughing, with laptop in foreground. Artwork is on the wall behind her.

June 8, 2022

Serious about comics

English PhD student recognized by humanities and social sciences federation

Dr. Christopher Pratt sits with his arms and legs crossed on a chair with artwork and a gray and white cat around him.

June 7, 2022

Expression of sympathy

Artist, friend, supporter: mourning the passing of Dr. Christopher Pratt

A group of people stand in front of several poster board displays.

June 7, 2022

Student-faculty collaboration

New unit offers clinical, social and health psychology research opportunities

A group of students in the mid-ground of the photo on a sunny day with trees full of leaves behind them.

June 6, 2022

Virtual credentials

Memorial partners with digital platform for students and alumni

Erin Maher stands in front of interior windows. A gold sash with the text "special feature" is in the upper left-hand corner.

June 3, 2022

Next chapter

Spring engineering graduate heading to law school

Valerie Webber sits on a green couch with a large window behind her as the sun shines. A gold sash in the upper left-hand corner says "special feature."

June 3, 2022

‘The obvious choice’

PhD spring graduate attracted to Medicine's variety of health perspectives