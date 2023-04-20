 Go to page content

‘Unprecedented impact’

Understanding the undergraduate COVID-19 experience

Research

April 20, 2023

By Kelly Foss

A study is underway to shed light on the impact of COVID-19 on the undergraduate experience in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A close up of a woman in glasses.
Hortense Brown
Photo: Submitted

The research is being conducted by Hortense Brown, a visiting doctoral student from Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica.

The study is focused on students from Memorial University’s St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute and Labrador Campus.

It aims to determine the degree of stress or anxiety experienced by students during the pandemic and the ways students coped with their feelings.

Informed decision-making

Hortense Brown is leading the research in the Department of Biochemistry’s Life-Sciences Pedagogy Lab under the supervision of Dr. Amy Todd.

“The study is timely and necessary given the unprecedented impact of the pandemic on higher education,” said Dr. Todd. “The COVID-19 pandemic forced universities around the world to rapidly shift to online learning and restrict campus activities to help contain the spread of the virus. The impact on the mental health and well-being of students cannot be understated.”

Ms. Brown says her results will be shared with the university administration to help them make informed decisions about student welfare going forward.

The study will also contribute to a gap in the literature on the topic, as her research revealed in her country.

“The likelihood of another situation like this occurring is much more prevalent, even in my lifetime,” she said. “It’s important for this information be documented so, in the event such a thing occurs again, there is some way to prepare.”

Ms. Brown is the recipient of an Emerging Leaders in the Americas scholarship, which is funded by the Government of Canada.

The program supports the development of human capital and the next generation of leaders in the Americas while strengthening the linkages between post-secondary institutions in Canada and the Americas by providing university students in Latin America and the Caribbean with short-term exchange opportunities for study or research at Canadian post-secondary institutions.

Student survey

Ms. Brown’s survey is currently seeking undergraduate students who attended the St. John’s campus, the Marine Institute or Labrador Campus during 2020.

The survey can be found here. The deadline to complete the survey is May 10, 2023, and as a thank you for participating, eligible students can be entered to win a $100 gift card.

Ms. Brown will share her findings before returning to Jamaica in July.

Kelly Foss is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Science. She can be reached at kfoss@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Christina Smeaton is seen wearing a white lab coat. She samples water from bioreactors. The words Earth Day appear in the top left-hand corner. As a graphic treatment, green leaves are seen in the other corners of the photo.

April 21, 2023

‘Full circle moment’

Terra Nova Young Innovator rooting out methods to combat climate change

A smiling female student wearing a claret hoodie and a headset sits at a computer with a Giving Tuesday screen image.

April 20, 2023

Giving champions

GivingTuesday matching donors literally double support for Memorial students

Two students stand close together wearing black jackets and have plants on either side. There is a green tab in the upper left-hand corner with the words "Earth Day" on it.

April 20, 2023

Low concept, high impact

Bicycles part of decarbonizing Memorial solution, say geography students

Anuja Thapa is pictured with a whale tail skeleton out of focus behind her.

April 20, 2023

Studentview

Everything Everywhere All at Once extra special for Asian community

Abdul-Latif Alhassan is pictured in the centre with leaves around the edge of the image. A green tab with the words Earth Day is in the upper left-hand corner.

April 19, 2023

Environmental entrepreneur

Grenfell PhD student’s companies help fight microplastics pollution

Nikhilesh Paliath (left), project co-ordinator, Sustainability and Climate Action Office and Madison Malloy (right), participating student at Burton’s Pond who helped with recycling pilot as a MUCEP student with Sustainability and Climate Action Office. They are standing in front of a blue dumpster and she is holding a blue transparent bag in front of brick buildings, one with the word Gilbert in large letters down the side. In the upper left-hand corner is a green tab with Earth Day on it.

April 19, 2023

Small actions, big difference

Sustainability programs diverting significant waste from landfill