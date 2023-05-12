Values of all

Research

By Jeff Green and Jackey Locke

The Qanittaq Clean Arctic Shipping Initiative has just received a historic investment.

Hear from Lisa Koperqualuk, president, Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada, explain the meaning of the word Qanittaq in the video below.

Now, meet some of the scientists and scholars who are contributing to the world-class project.

Photo essay

These world-renowned experts are teaming up to address and respond to an increase in Arctic shipping, the related environmental impacts affecting Arctic communities and to support Inuit communities’ needs for safe and cost-efficient resupply.