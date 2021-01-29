Virtual visit

Research

By Jeff Green

The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) is hosting a town hall with the Memorial community.

President Vianne Timmons will join SSHRC President Dr. Ted Hewitt for an hour-long interactive discussion with members of the university community including researchers, research administration staff and post-doctoral fellows.

The town hall is taking place on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 11:30 a.m.

Joining Drs. Timmons and Hewitt will be Dr. Neil Bose, vice-president (research), and Dr. Tana Allen, associate dean (research), Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, who is Memorial’s SSHRC leader.

Participants will meet Dr. Hewitt, who will provide an overview and update on what is new at SSHRC.

The town hall will also provide Dr. Hewitt an opportunity to interact with Memorial leaders and researchers, gain a sense of how faculty, staff and post-doctoral fellows are doing, get feedback from the university community on how the pandemic has affected researchers and their activities and get a better understanding of the priorities of Memorial researchers going forward.

Q&A opportunity

Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and share their perspectives.

Questions may be submitted in advance via email to president@mun.ca (please use subject line SSHRC Town Hall) or live via the Q&A function.

If audience members would like to appear on screen to interact directly with Drs. Hewitt and Timmons, it can be facilitated during the event through the Q&A function.

How to participate

Members of the Memorial community who plan on attending this event should visit here to enrol in the course called “SSHRC Town Hall.”

The link, which requires your MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

On Feb. 11, return to Brightspace prior to the 11:30 a.m. start time to join the event. There will be two options for joining the forum: a Webex link that will allow you to ask questions and join the conversation or a view-only YouTube stream for those who want to watch the event but not actively participate.

Please note the Webex event is limited to 1,000 participants. If that number is reached, all additional attendees will be directed to the view-only stream.

“The Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council is one of Memorial’s most valued national funding partners,” said Dr. Timmons.

“Through its longstanding support, our researchers undertake important and innovative research and scholarship about the world around us. I am delighted our research community will have this opportunity to connect with Dr. Hewitt to learn more about SSHRC and for Dr. Hewitt to hear directly from our participants.”

For those who cannot attend the live event on Feb. 11, it will be archived and available at a later date.