Student Life

By Jill Hunt

Memorial University first-year students Tanisha Tucker and Tara Gover have been named the 2020 recipients of the Schulich Leader Scholarships.

Created in 2012, the annual scholarship program encourages Canadian high school graduates to embrace science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines into their studies and future careers.

This year, more than 1,500 Schulich Leader nominees from across Canada applied for 100 scholarships, valued at up to $100,000 each.

Meadows native

A graduate of Templeton Academy, Ms. Tucker comes to Memorial from Meadows, on the island’s West Coast. She is the recipient of an award valued at $80,000, and plans to pursue a bachelor of science at Grenfell Campus.

“I simply could not believe I had received such a prestigious award,” said Ms. Young. “It’s a tremendous honour. Initially, I was so overwhelmed that I thought my family and friends were pranking me!

“I chose to attend Memorial because it’s close to home,” she continued. “I’m most excited about meeting new people and expanding my learning. Even though classes are online this fall, I’m super excited to start the next phase of my life.”

From Bathurst, N.B.

Ms. Gover is the recipient of an award valued at $100,000.

A graduate of Bathurst High, located in Bathurst, N.B., she comes to Memorial to pursue a bachelor of engineering and applied science degree, specifically in ocean and naval architectural.

She’s always had a passion for ships, and this program appeals to her because it incorporates ship design into her engineering degree.

“Earning this scholarship was a dream of mine all throughout high school and winning it seemed unbelievable,” said Ms. Gover.

“My family and friends are extremely proud of my accomplishments. I am the first person from my high school to have received this scholarship, and my entire Bathurst community has been extremely supportive.”

Ms. Gover and her family are planning to move to Newfoundland and Labrador this fall.