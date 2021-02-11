Student Life | Remote Life

By Mandy Cook

Today, Feb. 11, is the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

This year, the Gazette is marking the day with an all-student celebration of Memorial University’s woman scientists.

There are women from Belize, Canada and India; from the faculties of Engineering and Applied Science, Medicine and Science and the School of Pharmacy; and from the bachelor to the doctoral level.

They are all inspiring. They are all thriving in STEM. They represent Memorial’s next generation of woman scientists. Meet them all below!