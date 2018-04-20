Celebrate and recognize

Student Life

By Jackey Locke

The Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science’s Co-operative Education Office recently celebrated the exceptional achievements of some senior engineering students at the inaugural Director’s Awards.

Memorial’s highly acclaimed engineering co-operative education model is fundamental to the success of its undergraduate engineering program. It provides participating students with up to two years of industry work experience prior to graduation.

“The event was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the success of our students,” said Anil Raheja, director. “It was also an opportunity to recognize our employers and thank them for their contributions, which are essential to the success of co-operative education. I look forward to making this an annual celebration coincide with National Education Week in Canada.”

The awards were presented to students who have exemplified excellence on work terms over the course of their academic program. All students honoured will graduate at Memorial’s spring 2018 convocation.

2018 awards

Director’s Award’s for Exemplary Work Terms were presented to Kourtney Duff (electrical), Kayla Jackman (ocean and naval architectural), Margaret Noseworthy (civil) and Laurianne Sutton (mechanical).

Director’s Awards for Outstanding Work Terms were presented to Alex Dalley (mechanical), Jillian Hancock (computer computer), Emmalee Lethbridge (electrical), Victoria Pollard (process), Julie Quirke (civil) and Jonathan Stone (ocean and naval architectural).

For work term student Alex Dalley the event was an opportunity to celebrate the award with his employers.

“Recognizing work term success is a great way to showcase all aspects of Memorial’s engineering program,” said Mr. Dalley. “The idea of inviting and thanking previous employers and supervisors was excellent. It provided an opportunity for me to connect with them and to celebrate the award with them.”

In addition to the student awards, there were awards for exceptional contributions and employer recognition.

The Director’s Award for Exceptional Contributions was presented to Ray Gosine for his noteworthy and significant contributions to the engineering co-operative program.

Mr. Gosine has reviewed and assisted with grading work reports on a volunteer basis for well over a decade.

Approximately 30 work-term employers were presented with Employer Recognition Awards for providing exceptional mentoring and promoting an environment for student success.

‘Exceeded our expectations’

The co-operative education program at Memorial is as beneficial to employers as it is to the students.

Greg Browne, vice-president, Root Four Imagination Inc., was honoured to be recognized at the event and has been impressed with the students his company has employed over the years.

“I cannot stress enough how much engineering co-op students have exceeded our expectations,” he said. “I am very grateful that students Jill Hancock and Marc Hann have returned for several work terms to keep adding to our team. The roles they have played in developing platforms for our automotive technology have been an incredible help to us in continuing to build our business and offer great products.

“It does not come as a surprise that Jill received an award for outstanding work-term performance,” continued Mr. Browne, “and I am honoured that our company received an award for the work terms we have provided. I look forward to continuing to support the co-op programs.”

Memorial’s Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science adopted one of the first engineering co-operative education programs in Canada and is credited with one of the best programs in the country. In 2016 it was awarded full accreditation to December 2021 by the Canadian Association for Co-operative Education.

The awards were presented on March 22 during National Co-operative Education Week.