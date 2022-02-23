Celebrating students

Student Life

By Jackey Locke

In celebration of Black History Month, the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science invited members of the Memorial University chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers to share some insights on their academic experiences.

Meet Donald Chukwuebuka from Nigeria. Mr. Chukwuebuka is a third-year civil engineering student.

JL: Why did you choose Memorial University for your undergraduate engineering studies?

DC: I chose MUN engineering because of its co-op program and how it is placed in the curriculum.

JL: Tell us about your background before coming to Memorial to study engineering.

DC: When I was young, I used to tinker with appliances, dismantling and reassembling them, thus, I was able to fix some items as I grew older. When the internet became more accessible and with websites such as YouTube and Wikipedia, I watched interesting engineering videos.

JL: What advice would you give your first-year self?

DC: The advice I would give myself is the same advice I am giving anyone entering engineering. To always be up-to-date with notes and never skip assignments, labs and tests and never take any assessment for granted.

JL: What are some challenges you have faced as an engineering student and how have you overcome those challenges?

DC: As a black engineering student, the major challenge I face is getting a co-op placement. I tend to overcome it by not placing all my hopes on co-op opportunities posted on MyMUNLife and instead find connections with people. With that mindset, I have encountered a lot of engineers that have helped with my attempt to get a co-op placement.

JL: What do you consider to be one of your proudest moments since beginning your undergraduate engineering studies?

DC: My proudest moment is where I am today. So far, I have completed two academic terms and a work term. It still seems like yesterday when I started my first semester at Memorial University and I feel proud for that. A lot of challenges (personal, social and academic) have come my way and I have overcome them.

Next up is student Conquest Paul-Eboigbe — read about her in the Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 24! Profiles of members of the National Society of Black Engineers at Memorial will continue through the month of February, Black History Month.