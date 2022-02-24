 Go to page content

Celebrating students

Black History Month: Meet engineering student Conquest Paul-Eboigbe

Student Life

Feb. 24, 2022

By Jackey Locke

In celebration of Black History Month, the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science invited members of the Memorial University chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers to share some insights on their academic experiences.

Meet Conquest Paul-Eboigbe from Nigeria. Ms. Paul-Eboigbe is a fifth-year electrical engineering student.

JL: Why did you choose Memorial University for your undergraduate engineering studies?

CPE: I chose engineering at Memorial because of the fees and stayed because of the work terms.

JL: Tell us about your background before coming to Memorial University to study engineering.

CPE: I had zero experience with engineering before I came to Memorial. I had never coded before or even knew anything about engineering design, but I considered engineering as a career because I love to create stuff and be hands-on.

JL: What advice would you give your first-year self?

CPE: Do your research before starting any project. It will reduce the number of mistakes you could possibly make.

JL: What are some challenges you have faced and how have you overcome those challenges?

CPE: I found it difficult to get my first co-op (work term) opportunity because I had no experience with jobs or engineering. I was eventually able to get a work term and I think what really contributed to that was completing the Solidworks and AutoCAD certification program at Memorial.

JL: What suggestions do you have for Memorial Engineering to help improve the experiences of Black engineering students?

CPE: Make more accommodations for Black engineering students. Black engineering students have to work twice as hard to find good jobs, so creating more opportunities for us to show our strengths, like workshops and competitions, and encourage more diversity in co-op work (term) placements.

Encourage diversity on student teams at Memorial to motivate Black engineering students to join those teams.

I also think Memorial should promote mental health awareness in the Black engineering community because as engineering students, we sometimes forget to take care of our mental health due to pressures from having a huge workload in school and from society to prove ourselves.

Next up is student Mohannad Alrefai — read about him in the Gazette on Friday, Feb. 25! Profiles of members of the National Society of Black Engineers at Memorial will continue through the month of February.

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A globe-like sculpture with arrows through it is pictured in front of the Arts annex on the St. John's campus.

Feb. 24, 2022

‘Transformative impact’

New graduate programs will address critical shortages in IT sector

Donald Chukwuebuka is wearing a black hoodie.

Feb. 23, 2022

Celebrating students

Black History Month: Meet engineering student Donald Chukwuebuka

Graphic featuring light and dark blue colour lines.

Feb. 22, 2022

Accelerating discoveries

More than $345,000 in federal funding for state-of-the-art scientific infrastructure

Dr. Rose Ricciardelli is pictured in a circle on a dark grey background with faded out circles.

Feb. 22, 2022

Helping the helpers

Sociologist granted $187,966 to improve mental health support for first responders

Heather Pretty holding needlework pattern in a frame among book stacks.

Feb. 21, 2022

In the details

Embroidery art mirrors meticulous metadata and cataloguing work

A large brick building with a pedwalk.

Feb. 21, 2022

Engineering for all

Giving equity, diversity and inclusion an 'intentional focus'