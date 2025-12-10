Ideas and energy

Student Life

By Lisa Goulet

Memorial University and Nord University co-hosted the first ArcticNext Student Innovation Challenge this fall, bringing together students from both institutions to tackle pressing issues facing northern communities.

The event, part of the YoungArctic Project, encouraged participants to design solutions that strengthen the North socially, economically, environmentally, and culturally.

Six teams — three from Memorial, three from the Norwegian institution — collaborated virtually for three days, exchanging ideas and presenting innovative projects addressing health care, food security and Arctic mobility.

The winning team, comprised of Memorial students Ahmed Wahby (commerce), Alexander Kennedy (ocean technology) and Muhammad Adeel Ahsan (electrical engineering), impressed judges with their project, Google Maps for Arctic Navigation.

The concept introduces a dual-purpose navigation platform that enhances safe travel across Arctic sea ice and optimizes maritime routes in ice-dense waters. Using satellite imagery and AI algorithms, the tool offers near-real-time sea-ice segmentation, integrating with northern knowledge platforms like SIKU and SmartICE.

“With the right support, I think this idea has a lot of potential to make the lives of northern communities easier and make Arctic maritime transportation safe and efficient,” said Mr. Ahsan, a master’s student who has been developing aspects of the project for nearly a year.

In second place, the Memorial University team of Zafir Rahman (economics), Kazi Anis Prince (computer science) and Maliha Dew (psychology) presented NunaBox: a modular aquaponic farming system designed to promote food sovereignty and year-round food security in northern regions through community-owned container farms.

“We are thrilled about ArcticNext and the transformative cross-university learning opportunities it creates,” said Dr. Gillian Morrissey of Memorial’s Centre for Social Enterprise. “The students infused Arctic Innovation with fresh ideas and remarkable energy, and we look forward to seeing their creativity evolve into real-world solutions.”

Tangible change

The ArcticNext 2025 Student Innovation Challenge is an inspiring example of how collaboration, creativity and education can drive tangible change in the North.

For students, the event provided an opportunity to apply classroom knowledge to real-world Arctic challenges, fostering confidence, leadership and a deeper sense of purpose in shaping sustainable futures for their regions.

For communities, the competition demonstrated that innovation doesn’t have to come from large corporations or distant research hubs, it can emerge from young people rooted in northern realities and motivated by lived experience.

Through focusing on themes such as food security, transportation, and technology access, ArcticNext not only sparked new ideas but also strengthened connections between institutions, industries and communities, laying the groundwork for long-term solutions that reflect the priorities and resilience of the North.

The challenge concluded with celebrations on both campuses, emphasizing the power of youth innovation and cross-border collaboration.

Organizers from both universities noted their commitment to helping students advance their ideas beyond the competition, continuing their entrepreneurship journeys and contributing to a more sustainable and connected Arctic future.