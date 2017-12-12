Definition approved

Student Life

By Memorial University

On Dec. 7 the Board of Regents approved Memorial University’s definition of a Newfoundland and Labrador resident for the purposes of applying the tuition increase that was approved in May 2017 and will come into effect for September 2018 for new, non-Newfoundland and Labrador students.

Current non-Newfoundland and Labrador students will be maintained at current tuition rates until fall 2021 to allow for completion of their programs.

University consultation

The definition was developed in consultation with university stakeholders, including Deans Council, the Office of the Registrar, Financial and Administrative Services, Information and Technology Services and the School of Graduate Studies; and was endorsed by Vice-Presidents Council on Nov. 1, 2017, and by Senate on Nov. 14, 2017.

See the definition below:

The applicant must be a citizen or permanent resident of Canada and must meet at least one of the following four criteria:

The applicant has attended a Newfoundland and Labrador high school within the two years prior to the semester which admission is sought. This includes those students who are deemed to have met Newfoundland and Labrador high school requirements through other equivalent means (e.g. homeschooling). At the time of general application to the university, the permanent home address for the applicant or the applicant’s parent/guardian is located in Newfoundland and Labrador. Applicants may be required to provide evidence of permanent home address. The applicant is in receipt of a student loan issued by Newfoundland and Labrador Student Aid. The applicant has lived in the province for 12 consecutive months without undertaking full-time studies at a recognized post-secondary institution.

A student’s residency definition for the purposes of applying appropriate tuition fees will normally be determined at the time the student first applies to Memorial and will remain in place until the student completes a degree or graduate diploma from Memorial.

Should a student apply for a subsequent degree or graduate diploma at Memorial, the residency status will be reassessed.

Resident definition

Memorial is currently working on the implementation of the Newfoundland and Labrador resident definition, including an appeals process.

Further information will be shared on the Office of the Registrar’s website prior to the opening of the registration period for new students applying to Memorial for the fall 2018 semester.

The Newfoundland and Labrador resident criteria can also be found here.