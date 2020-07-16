Director appointed

Student Life

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of director of the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre (SWCC) has completed its work and recommended Dr. Ken Fowler for the position.

President Vianne Timmons approved the appointment on July 14, 2020. Dr. Fowler’s appointment as director is effective Aug. 1, 2020 until July 31, 2023.

Dr. Fowler is a professor and head of the Department of Psychology in the Faculty of Science at Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

“A collaborative and community-engaged leader, Dr. Fowler is highly regarded for his open, learner-centred approach and commitment to fostering student success and well-being,” said Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore.

“I look forward to working with him in his new role. I also extend my thanks to Kelly Neville for taking on the interim director role for nearly two years, leading the centre through a significant time of transition.”

Prior to becoming an academic staff member at Memorial in 2001, Dr. Fowler held positions in the public sector in Newfoundland and Labrador, focusing on provincial health analysis, planning and consulting.

In the director role, Dr. Fowler will be a champion for the SWCC’s team development and professional growth and will foster a supportive and collaborative culture to continue to deliver on the unit’s mandate to positively impact the health and well-being of Memorial’s student population, working in collaboration with the university community.

Dr. Fowler holds a master’s in applied social psychology and a PhD in community health and psychology from Memorial.