 Go to page content

‘Grown as a professional’

Outstanding work term experiences celebrated at award ceremony

Student Life

May 4, 2023

By Jackey Locke

The Faculty of Engineering’s Co-operative Education Office recognized engineering work term students and employers recently.

Student and employer award winners at the Engineering Co-operative Education Director's Awards stand in a row holding their awards.
Student and employer award winners at the Director’s Awards for Exemplary and Outstanding Work Terms on April 27.
Photo: Submitted

The Director’s Awards for Exemplary and Outstanding Work Terms celebrated and recognized the progress and achievements of senior engineering students from the Class of 2023 who have exemplified excellence in both performance and communications on assigned work terms over the course of their program.

The annual event also recognized the employers of the students for providing outstanding work-term opportunities.

“Congratulations to all award winners,” said Geoff Smith, acting director, Engineering Co-operative Education Office. “It is meaningful that we are able to bring students, educators and employers together in person this year to celebrate the successes of our students and to recognize our partner organizations who motivate our students and provide them with a learning environment that allows them to succeed.”

Award winners

The Director’s Award for Exemplary Work Terms is the pinnacle award of the engineering co-operative education program and is presented to students who receive a pass with distinction, the highest possible grade, on all of their work terms.

The 2022-23 recipients are Brooklyn Hollett, process engineering; Erin Burt, civil engineering; and Maria Blake, civil engineering.

The Director’s Award for Outstanding Work Terms is awarded to one student from each engineering major who receives a grade of pass with distinction on most of their work terms.

The six recipients for 2022-23 are Brooke Mcculloch, electrical engineering; Carla Stephenson, process engineering; Clara Phillips, ocean and naval architectural engineering; Katherine Ledwell, mechanical engineering; Kelsey Smith, civil engineering; and Liam Warren, computer engineering.

Heidi Simpson, a mechanical engineering student in the Class of 2024, received the Director’s Special Recognition Award for her honourable mention at the 2022 Co-operative Education and Work-integrated Learning Canada Student of the Year Awards.

‘Wonderful supervisors and mentors’

Student Katherine Ledwell completed her final work term with PolyUnity.

“I was honoured to have been recognized alongside my employers who have supported me on my journey as a young engineer,” she said. “I have learned so much from my work-term experiences and I have grown as a professional throughout my work terms. I am very grateful to have had such wonderful supervisors and mentors.”

The 2023 Employer Recognition Award Recipients follow below.

  • Bell Canada Enterprises
  • Bird Heavy Civil Ltd., Bird Construction
  • Canada-Newfoundland & Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board
  • Canadian Coast Guard, Fisheries and Oceans Canada
  • Cenovus Energy Inc.
  • Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
  • Exmar Offshore Company
  • Genoa Design International Ltd.
  • Hatch Ltd.
  • InnovativeNL Engineering and Project Management
  • Irving Tissue, member of J.D. Irving Ltd.
  • KelCo Construction
  • Lake Utopia Paper, member of J.D. Irving Ltd.
  • Mysa
  • Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Ocean, Coastal and River Engineering, National Research Council of Canada
  • PolyUnity Tech Inc.
  • SEMiLLA Sanitation
  • Suncor Energy Inc.
  • Vale
  • Vard Marine Inc.
  • Vigilant Management
  • Wood.

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Dr. Edward Kendall leans against a wood coloured wall with a hallway behind him.

May 4, 2023

Op-ed: Dr. Edward Kendall

Collegial governance starts with engagement, says professor of biosciences

Photo of Dr. Jeffrey Parsons, who has won SSHRC and NSERC grants.

May 4, 2023

Global impact

Business researcher receives international nod for ‘timeless’ work

May 3, 2023

Memorial University Act

Amendments tabled in the House of Assembly

Dr. Neil Bose

May 3, 2023

Anticipated and unexpected

President's message: Recognizing Health and Safety Week May 1–6

A group of people standing on wide steps hold framed certificates

May 3, 2023

A Fine Crowd

HSS faculty members honoured at annual dean's awards

An aerial photo of the edge of an iceberg and the ocean.

May 2, 2023

‘Inspiring moment’

Memorial University researchers benefit from historic research investment