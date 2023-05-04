‘Grown as a professional’

Student Life

By Jackey Locke

The Faculty of Engineering’s Co-operative Education Office recognized engineering work term students and employers recently.

The Director’s Awards for Exemplary and Outstanding Work Terms celebrated and recognized the progress and achievements of senior engineering students from the Class of 2023 who have exemplified excellence in both performance and communications on assigned work terms over the course of their program.

The annual event also recognized the employers of the students for providing outstanding work-term opportunities.

“Congratulations to all award winners,” said Geoff Smith, acting director, Engineering Co-operative Education Office. “It is meaningful that we are able to bring students, educators and employers together in person this year to celebrate the successes of our students and to recognize our partner organizations who motivate our students and provide them with a learning environment that allows them to succeed.”

Award winners

The Director’s Award for Exemplary Work Terms is the pinnacle award of the engineering co-operative education program and is presented to students who receive a pass with distinction, the highest possible grade, on all of their work terms.

The 2022-23 recipients are Brooklyn Hollett, process engineering; Erin Burt, civil engineering; and Maria Blake, civil engineering.

The Director’s Award for Outstanding Work Terms is awarded to one student from each engineering major who receives a grade of pass with distinction on most of their work terms.

The six recipients for 2022-23 are Brooke Mcculloch, electrical engineering; Carla Stephenson, process engineering; Clara Phillips, ocean and naval architectural engineering; Katherine Ledwell, mechanical engineering; Kelsey Smith, civil engineering; and Liam Warren, computer engineering.

Heidi Simpson, a mechanical engineering student in the Class of 2024, received the Director’s Special Recognition Award for her honourable mention at the 2022 Co-operative Education and Work-integrated Learning Canada Student of the Year Awards.

‘Wonderful supervisors and mentors’

Student Katherine Ledwell completed her final work term with PolyUnity.

“I was honoured to have been recognized alongside my employers who have supported me on my journey as a young engineer,” she said. “I have learned so much from my work-term experiences and I have grown as a professional throughout my work terms. I am very grateful to have had such wonderful supervisors and mentors.”

The 2023 Employer Recognition Award Recipients follow below.