Head start

Student Life

By Jill Hunt

Kaitlyn Breon is Memorial University’s newest Loran scholar.

Ms. Breon hails from Deer Lake, N.L., and was selected from more than 4,500 applicants across Canada.

The Loran Scholars Foundation, established in 1988, is a national charity that works in partnership with universities, donors, and volunteers across the country to find and nurture young people in Canada who demonstrate character and commitment to service, challenging them to realize their full potential.

The Loran Award is valued at more than $100,000 over four years, including mentorship, funding for summer work experiences and participation in an extensive network of past and present scholars.

Loran scholars represent the top one per cent of the applicant pool and are selected for their strength of character, commitment to service in their community and leadership potential.

“As a Loran scholar, I am determined to learn, grow and fulfil my dreams.” — Kaitlyn Breon

Ms. Breon joins current Loran scholars Sarah Janes, Madison Malloy, Malorie Osmond and Lydia Hardy, who are currently enrolled in undergraduate studies at Memorial University.

She is currently working towards a bachelor of science degree, and is hoping to pursue a pharmacy degree next fall.

Ms. Breon says she learned about the Loran Award in the fall of 2022 through her high school’s guidance counsellor, who encouraged her to apply — and says she’s very happy she did.

“When I received the call about being told I was named a Loran scholar, I fell to the ground laughing, crying and was absolutely speechless,” she said. “I’m grateful every day that I took the leap and applied for the Loran Award.”

‘Amazing adventure’

The only award of its kind in the country, the Loran Award is a four-year leadership enrichment program consisting of experiential learning through work placements, mentorship, scholar gatherings, an annual stipend and a tuition waiver at one of its Canadian university partners, of which Memorial University has been since 1994.

“My experience so far at Memorial has been an amazing adventure,” said Ms. Breon. “I’m really enjoying getting involved on campus. There is always something fun happening. As a Loran scholar, I am determined to learn, grow and fulfil my dreams, and I have an incredible community of support for the journey.”