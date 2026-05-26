Healthy balance

Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

By Nicole Squires

Nicholas Edwards is collecting a B.Sc. in physics and earth sciences on May 26.

Spring graduate Nicholas Edwards says Memorial University’s academic and faculty advisors supported his post-secondary education journey from the start.

And what a journey it’s been, filled with academic, personal and community-focused achievements.

Mr. Edwards is graduating from the Physics and Earth Sciences Joint Honours Program with a minor in mathematics this spring and will walk across the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre stage on Tuesday, May 26, at 3 p.m.

He graduated from Waterford Valley High School in St. John’s with honours and was the Junior Jubilee Scholarship winner for the province, with the highest marks in his graduating class.

Now, he is preparing for his next academic chapter: he was recently awarded the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Canada Graduate Research Scholarship.

Change in direction

When Mr. Edwards joined the Memorial University community in 2021, he was originally interested in ocean sciences.

He registered for chemistry, physics, biology, mathematics and earth sciences courses, but soon discovered new passions.

“I changed direction when I realized how much I loved physics and math,” he said. “Through speaking with a great faculty advisor, I decided to do a joint honours degree in geophysics and physical oceanography.”

The new path was the right one.

He performed so well in his new focus of study that his academic advisor urged him to apply for a variety of scholarships.

Since enrolling at Memorial University, Mr. Edwards has been awarded 28 local, national and international scholarships.

“He wrote a very interesting honours thesis on planetary turbulence and academically is very strong,” said Dr. Joe Fitzgerald, a supervisor and professor in physics and physical oceanography in the Faculty of Science.

Outside the classroom

Mr. Edwards’ extracurricular activities range from volunteerism to sports, along with his love of music and animals – shoutout to his Havanese, Snoopy.

He plays in multiple basketball divisions in St. John’s year-round and also enjoys volleyball, racquetball, skateboarding and fishing.

“I hope to use physics and math on a daily basis while helping people in a health-care setting.” — Nicholas Edwards

“I have always enjoyed the basketball and volleyball intramural programs at Memorial and found it a chance to get to know other students on campus,” he said.

Volunteering has also been a big part of his university experience.

He volunteered for science fairs on campus with the Earth Sciences department and has given his time to vulnerable communities, including The Gathering Place, Team Broken Earth and Ten Thousand Villages.

Supporting community well-being is important to Mr. Edwards. He participates in yearly basketball tournaments that raise money for local mental health supports.

“These are big tournaments for basketball players and everyone is always eager to participate in such a worthy cause. Even though I’m a serious student, the best advice I’ve received may be to take time for activities outside of schoolwork and to find the things that reduce stress. A healthy balance is really important!”

The next chapter

While deciding his focus for graduate studies, Mr. Edwards says that on-campus events helped him discover career opportunities he might not have known about.

“I attended lunch and learns in the Earth Sciences department and heard from guest speakers brought in by the Physics department. I enjoyed both and found my professors to be very inspiring in their fields.”

Ultimately, a presentation by a medical physicist inspired him to pursue a master’s degree in medical physics. He’ll be starting his program at Dalhousie University in September 2026.

“I hope to use physics and math on a daily basis while helping people in a health-care setting,” he said. “I never would have discovered medical physics if I hadn’t attended these types of events.”

The next chapter is bright for Mr. Edwards.

“I’m looking forward to living in a different city and getting to know new people, inside and outside the classroom. It will be different to live by myself in a new place, but I feel it will challenge me to step outside my comfort zone and help me grow.”