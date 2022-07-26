 Go to page content

High achievers

Engineering hosts spring 2022 semester awards ceremony

Student Life

July 26, 2022

By Jackey Locke

More than 100 Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science students received more than $47,000 in scholarships and awards recently.

Several students holding claret folders sit in an auditorium with Dean Octavia Dobre in the middle.
Dean’s Awards recipients, back row from left, are Andrew Greek and Lawrence Bolger; front row from left, are Hanna Cooke, Erin Maher, Dr. Octavia Dobre, Parishat Tanakoor and Jaydev Madub.
Photo: Submitted

The faculty hosted its spring 2022 semester awards ceremony to recognize its outstanding students and generous donors.

Interim dean Dr. Octavia Dobre welcomed the recipients, their families and industry partners, and presented the Dean’s Awards.

The Dean’s Awards recognize students with academic averages in the top 10 per cent of their class.

In total, 71 students were recognized. Additionally, two students received Professional Engineer and Geoscientists Newfoundland and Labrador (PEGNL) Work-term Awards; two students received Angus Bruneau Awards; 15 students received Work Term Presentations Awards and another 26 students were awarded scholarships.

Emily Delaney received the PEGNL W.W. Cossitt Award: Senior Work Term Award and Ayman Mahran received the PEGNL Connections East Award: Junior Work Term Award.

Each award is presented three times annually and is based upon employer nomination, a student’s work-term performance, report and oral presentation and overall academic standing. The awards are valued at $1,000 and $500, respectively.

The recipients of the Dean’s Award for the Winter 2022 Work Term 2 Oral Presentations were Madison Button, Matthew Grouchy, Jonathan Hunt, Megan McLoughlin, Grace O’Reilly and Grace Pearcey.

Recipients of the Dean’s Award for the Winter 2022 Work Term 4 Oral Presentations were Mohamed Adem, Marcus Baker, Stephen Baldwin, Hirthik Bhojwani, Maryam Choudhry, Thierry Dugas, Michael Grant, Scholastica Kimaryo and Kevin Sharpe.

The Class of 2022 recipients of the Angus Bruneau Award were Emma Smart and Daniel Thorsen. It is presented to graduating students named to the Dean’s List in each year of their program.

Jennifer Browne, director of Student Life, and Dr. Dennis Peters, associate dean (undergraduate studies), Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, addressed the assembled guests.

More photos of the award recipients can be found on the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science’s Facebook page.

Jackey Locke is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. She can be reached at jackey.locke@mun.ca.

Topics

