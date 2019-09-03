Leading the way

Student Life

By Jill Hunt

Two first-year students at Memorial University have been named 2019 recipients of Schulich Leader Scholarships.

Established in 2012 by Canadian business leader and philanthropist Seymour Schulich, this annual scholarship program encourages Canada’s most promising high school graduates to purse degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines and become the next generation of innovators.

This year, more than 1,500 Schulich Leader nominees from across Canada competed for 50 scholarships, valued at up to $100,000 each.

Kendra Burden

Kendra Burden is the recipient of a scholarship award valued at $80,000. Ms. Burden is a graduate of Bayside Academy in Port Hope Simpson, Labrador, and is coming to Memorial to pursue a bachelor of science degree.

Ms. Burden has demonstrated a passion for physics through her participation in the Women in Science and Engineering program at Memorial last summer.

“I have never been more grateful in my life.” — Kendra Burden

She is described as a leader in all aspects, including captaining her sports teams all the while maintaining a 90-plus average in her studies.

She says she was surprised and emotional when she learned she was selected as a Schulich leader.

“When I heard the news, I started crying,” she said.

“I immediately thought how this opportunity is going to change my life. This scholarship will allow me to have my studies as my top priority, and be involved in extracurricular activities. I have never been more grateful in my life.”

Memorial has always been a top choice for Ms. Burden.

“I never really looked at going to other universities,” she said. “Memorial is close to home and I can visit my family on a long weekend if I want to. It also offers great resources for Indigenous students that will help make the transition easier, and is something I can always turn to if I need to find comfort.”

Shiloh Burton

Shiloh Burton describes himself as a self-motivator with a passion for engineering.

He is a graduate of Indian River High School in Springdale, N.L., and is pursuing a bachelor of engineering degree at Memorial. He is the recipient of an award valued at $100,000.

He also says he was surprised and thrilled to find out he was selected as a Schulich Leader.

“When I found out I was one of the Schulich Leader Scholarship recipients, I was astonished,” he said.

“To describe how this scholarship will help me is hard to put into words. I can focus on my studies without having to worry about my finances,” he said.

“Memorial’s engineering co-operative program offers many opportunities to students and that is one of the reasons I chose Memorial. I’ve visited campus several times with programs such as MedQuest and knew this was where I wanted to pursue my studies.”

Mr. Burton says he is “inspired by this opportunity” and that he hopes to someday pay it forward by helping people with financial struggles attend university.