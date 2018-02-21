Medal contender

Student Life

By Mandy Cook

Sea-Hawks swimming phenom Jasmine Foran has got her eye on the (next) prize.

After racking up seven medals — four of which were gold — and being named the 2018 Women’s Rookie of the Year at the recent Atlantic University Sport (AUS) swimming championship in Bathurst, N.B., Ms. Foran has her sights trained on nationals.

Toronto event

The first-year arts student will represent Memorial at the U-SPORTS national competition at the University of Toronto this weekend.

“My goal is to get a medal at U-SPORTS,” the Bathurst native said. “I’m feeling great going into the meet and now hopefully my result will show the same.”

During the AUS meet, Ms. Foran took home gold in the 50, 100 (setting a new AUS record) and 200 meter breaststroke events; gold in the 200 meter individual medley; silver in the 400 meter medley relay; and two bronze in the 400 and 800 meter free relay.

She says her first AUS experience was “amazing” and that she had a lot of fun with her fellow Sea-Hawk teammates, family members that attended the event and her friends from other teams.

The Sea-Hawks swimmers totalled an impressive 14 medals over three days of competition; you can find the full list of Sea-Hawk medal winners here.

‘So special’

As a first-year student, Ms. Foran says it meant a lot to her to represent Memorial as a Sea-Hawk. She says she couldn’t ask for more.

“My first year at Memorial was great, I love it so much,” she said. “The environment, the coaches, friends, everything is great — they made my year so special and I’ll never forget it.”