Message of thanks

Student Life

By Dr. Donna Hardy Cox

As we begin the Thanksgiving holiday long weekend and the fall semester break, I want to thank you all for helping to keep our university community safe and healthy.

Whether you are studying remotely this fall from a location here in Newfoundland and Labrador, across Canada or abroad, I appreciate your diligence and commitment to public health.

Virtual supports

I understand that for many it is difficult to be attending university in a primarily remote environment, and I can appreciate that it may feel isolating at times.

I look forward to welcoming you back when it is safe to do so; and in the meantime, if you are seeking further connection to your university, please consider getting involved in one of the many events, workshops, supports and services offered virtually.

It’s important that we all continue to be mindful of public health directives and requirements under Alert Level 2. I expect that many of you will want to gather with others this weekend and I ask that you do so carefully and in small groups, ideally outdoors if possible or in an indoor location where you can physically distance.

A reminder that masks must be worn at all times inside public spaces.

Library getaway

If you are thinking of travelling, please consider your plans carefully, and note that if you travel outside Atlantic Canada, you will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon your return.

If you need a break from your surroundings, don’t forget that the libraries are open for advance bookings, as is The Works, and the Botanical Garden and campus trails are great locations for fresh air and exercise.

As always, you can get in touch by emailing ask@mun.ca if you have questions.

Wishing you a safe and restful break.