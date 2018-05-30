Planning her steps

Student Life

By Andrea Kelly

By pursuing her passions through applied study, Rebecca Greene has achieved remarkable academic success and is mapping a path for her future.

Ms. Greene, of Outer Cove, N.L., will collect her bachelor of kinesiology (hons.)(co-op.) degree during convocation ceremonies at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre on May 30.

During her time at the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation (HKR) she has earned many awards, including making the Dean’s list three times, the Canadian Society of Exercise Physiology Undergraduate Student Award, the Canadian Council of University Physical Education and Kinesiology Administrators Leadership Award, the Canadian Federation of University Women St. John’s Undergraduate Scholarship, and more.

Found her niche

She attributes her winning streak to the perfect match of her studies and extracurricular activities.

In the community, Ms. Greene is an active volunteer, coaching both wheelchair basketball and sledge hockey. She also trains in wheelchair basketball herself, and recently had the opportunity to represent Team Newfoundland and Labrador in the Maritime Wheelchair Basketball League Championship.

“Learn as much about yourself as possible.” — Rebecca Greene

As a researcher, Ms. Greene has found her niche exploring biomechanics and environmental design. Continuing in this area of interest, the new spring graduate will start her master of science degree in rehabilitation science at the University of Toronto in September.

From work term to graduate school

She attributes her co-operative education experiences as key in directing her future studies.

The Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, her former co-op employer, is where she will conduct her master’s research. There, Ms. Greene will examine optimizing environmental design for safety and accessibility, specifically as it relates to preventing slips, trips and falls in older adults and individuals with mobility impairments.

“Learn as much about yourself as possible,” Ms. Greene advises her fellow HKR students. “Reflect on what makes you feel happy and productive. It is likely your interests align with some aspect of your current studies.”

Ms. Greene acknowledges her family and thanks all HKR faculty, especially Dr. Behm, Dr. Yi and Dr. Byrne, who inspired and encouraged her academic pursuits.