Recognizing excellence

Student Life

By Melanie Callahan

The recent return of the Student Achievement Awards at Grenfell Campus provided an opportunity to publicly recognize students once more.

“This is where we get to acknowledge the students that go above and beyond,” said Carolyn Parsons, registrar and director, Student Services, during a celebratory event at Memorial’s west coast campus. “For the students we are recognizing here today, university experience has extended beyond academics. They’ve made a real impact on clubs, student life, societies, events and student leadership. Their efforts have impacted so many people — students and staff alike.”

Hannah Jenkins received the Arthur Sullivan Cup, the highest award presented to a student who has contributed to the quality of student life through involvement in student union, clubs and societies or athletics.

Ms. Jenkins founded the Grenfell Lion’s Club, is president of the Grenfell Literary Society and is a student ambassador.

She has held positions to the women’s caucus, Horror Society, Jack.org, Paper Mill Press, Vagina Monologues and student food bank. She is also a published author of a poetry collection.

As her letter of support said: “Since meeting Hannah, she has proven herself to be not only an excellent student, but also a devoted volunteer whose selfless commitment improves life on campus and beyond.”

The Lanier Phillips award is presented to an international student who demonstrates leadership like that shown by Mr. Phillips in his fight for racial equality.

This year, the award was presented to Shireen Merchant, a visual arts student who is passionate about giving a voice to underserved or underrepresented populations.

She has worked with Welcome N.L., in Grenfell’s International Student Services Office and in various volunteer roles, all with the motivation to make newcomers feel welcome and supported.

As her letter of support said: “Shireen advocates for students and is not shy about offering opinions from the perspective of an international student. She goes above and beyond to help students.”

The Student Governance Award was presented to Paige Percy, the current president of the Grenfell Graduate Student Society, who is working hard to revive the group.

She has led the development of a guide for graduate students on navigating supervisor relationships.

Ms. Percy also took the initiative to meet with campus administration to address students concerns, including mental health supports access and the need for graduate student space and student housing.

The second Student Governance Award was presented to Jorge Raphael Campos.

Mr. Campos’ list of volunteer roles is lengthy and includes International Night, orientation, campus tours, campus food bank and Warriors events.

As well, Mr. Campos sits on Memorial’s Board of Regents.

GCSU Merit Awards were also presented to Syed Saif T. Sayeedi, Earla Smith, Gaayathri Sukantha Murugan, Rufaro Mathemera, Gregory Reid, Jorge Campos, Hannah Legge-Butler, Lana Dauphinee, Graeme McNabb and Kerenhappuch Gand.

Also part of the ceremony was the awarding of student-selected teaching awards to Prof. Andrew Testa, visual arts and Dr. Jennifer Buckle, psychology.

More photos from the ceremony are available here.