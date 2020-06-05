Remote possibilities

Student Life

By Ashley Hurley

The School of Graduate Studies reached out to several graduate students recently to find out how they are handling the transition to remote learning.

How has their respective research and graduate program been affected? What are their self-care routines? How are they are staying connected with their colleagues, supervisors, family and friends? Read on to meet our fourth graduate student profile and stay tuned for more!

Juan Pablo Ibáñez R., master of science, cognitive and behavioural ecology

“I was in Tübingen, Germany, since early February working on the field/lab stage of my master of science thesis project when the pandemic erupted.

I was required to return home to Colombia, my native country, before obtaining significant data required for my thesis. As a result, my project was cancelled.

At the moment, I am contacting local universities, inquiring about the possibility of developing an inter-institutional project that could lead me to complete my thesis, hoping to start as soon as campuses reopen and domestic travel restrictions are lifted.

In the meantime, I have been in contact with my supervisor mostly through email and occasional Skype meetings, working on methodological details to potential projects.

I am also working remotely as his teaching assistant for the spring 2020 semester at Memorial.

As for self-care during isolation, I recommend maintaining a certain routine that involves physical and mental activity, eating healthy, thorough cleaning and disinfection protocols and constant communication with people around you.”

This is the fourth of seven graduate student profiles that will be published in the Gazette on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Visit the Resources for Graduate Students page for helpful information regarding health and wellness, academic continuity, student support and more.