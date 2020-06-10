Remote possibilities

Student Life

By Ashley Hurley

The School of Graduate Studies reached out to several graduate students recently to find out how they are handling the transition to remote learning.

How has their respective research and graduate program been affected? What are their self-care routines? How are they are staying connected with their colleagues, supervisors, family and friends? Read on to meet our fifth graduate student profile and stay tuned for more!

Samantha Lehman, doctoral candidate, English

“Our lives have changed and we are in survival mode.

Even as we stay home, we’re struggling to get things done, to be kind to ourselves, to check on others and accomplish a million other things it feels like we should, theoretically, now have time to accomplish.

Honestly, it’s the small things that are keeping me grounded right now.

My department has started weekly video and chat check-ins with all of my fellow graduate students. It’s a welcome reminder that we are not alone.

Emails, sent consistently or inconsistently, help me keep tabs on colleagues and in touch with my supervisor.

FaceTime work sessions with friends help me feel like I’m out somewhere else while I’m still at home.

While I wouldn’t say that this is the time we’ve all been waiting for to check everything off of our “to do” lists, I am accomplishing small tasks whenever possible.

I’m slowly, but surely, accomplishing what I need to, although not always at the pace I usually would.

I have to remind myself constantly to be kind to me and to remain gentle and supportive of each other.”

This is the fifth of seven graduate student profiles to be published in the Gazette on Wednesdays and Fridays.

