Remote possibilities

Student Life

By Ashley Hurley

The School of Graduate Studies reached out to several graduate students recently to find out how they are handling the transition to remote learning.

How has their respective research and graduate program been affected? What are their self-care routines? How are they are staying connected with their colleagues, supervisors, family and friends? Read on to meet our sixth graduate student profile!

Eseosa Okhionkpaimwonyi, master of arts, French studies

“For me, studying in the library has always been one of the best ways to cope with the challenges of graduate school, but since the libraries have closed, I’ve had to find new ways of adapting to challenges and stress.

Pre-pandemic, I used to have face-to-face meetings with my graduate supervisor to discuss the progress of my thesis, however, this has no longer been possible since campus closed.

As a result, I have done three things to cope with this change. First, I changed the location of my computer desk at home, this has helped me shift my mind in a way, into a different zone, and by doing so, adapt better to remote research.

Secondly, I go for walks for at least 20 minutes every day to get some fresh air. It is amazing how that clears my head and helps me focus better when I get back home to study.

Thirdly, I am taking advantage of the internet which has helped me continue writing my thesis. I have been reading books and articles online and I know I have the option to purchase e-books when required.

In addition, I try to go to sleep early by listening to some music before bedtime, in order to wake up feeling alert and energetic the next day.

I am coping well with my supervisor. We communicate often via email messages and when more explanation is needed, it is done through videoconferencing using Skype.

Perhaps things may never be the same again, but I am hopeful that we will all get through this.”

This is the sixth of seven graduate student profiles to be published in the Gazette on Wednesdays and Fridays.

