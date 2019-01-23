Scholarship of identity

Student Life

Memorial University’s Graduate English Student Society (GESS) invites fellow graduate students from all universities, specifically those in humanities and social sciences, to attend its inaugural conference focusing on the theme of identity.

The conference will take place March 9-10 at Memorial’s St. John’s campus.

“We all really felt that identity, very generally, was an extremely topical concept, and needing a topic with the ability to inspire scholarship from a wide range of areas, it felt like the perfect fit,” said the GESS executive team, which includes Natalie Keith, Michelle King, Samantha Lehman, Cassie McGrath and Brooke Runyan.

“As critical analysis is becoming increasingly interdisciplinary and intersectional, with voices previously silenced finally being heard, a very general concept like identity can become quite distinct as each and every one of us has a unique history and will offer interesting perspectives in the scholarship we write. We are really excited to see the wide range of ideas addressed at the graduate conference.”

Accepting submissions until Jan. 25

The conference will feature keynote speaker and English Dr. Nancy Pedri, a professor of English in the Department of Literature, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The conference will highlight other student papers through presenter panels and a round table discussion. The event will also feature a reception and other networking opportunities.

GESS is now accepting submissions for the upcoming conference. Abstracts can be submitted for consideration on its website until Jan. 25.

The conference will be the first of its kind for GESS, whose members say they want to showcase the “amazing work” that is happening at Memorial.

“Graduate conferences are happening at universities across Canada, and we wanted to include Memorial and invite students to an amazing city in an amazing province,” said Ms. McGrath.

For further details and updates, please visit the GESS Facebook page and @gess_mun on Instagram.