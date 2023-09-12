 Go to page content

Schulich leaders

First-year students awarded $220,000 in STEM scholarships

Student Life

Sept. 12, 2023

By Jill Hunt

Two Memorial University first-year students have been awarded “Canada’s most coveted scholarships.”

Caleb Anstey and Silas Moore have been named 2023 Schulich Leader Scholarship recipients.

Schulich leaders

Established in 2012 by Canadian business leader and philanthropist Seymour Schulich, the annual scholarship program encourages Canada’s most promising high school graduates to pursue degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines and become the next generation of innovators.

Caleb Anstey

A graduate of Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John’s, N.L., Mr. Anstey is the recipient of an award valued at $120,000.

“I’m excited to get involved in all that campus life has to offer.” — Caleb Anstey

He plans to pursue a bachelor of engineering and applied science degree at Memorial, with a focus in computer engineering.

“From a young age, I had a passion for technology,” said Mr. Anstey. “I have a natural inclination towards innovation and creativity and have taken on challenges to not only build business opportunities but to also give back to the community.”

Mr. Anstey says that he exhibits creativity, charisma and the leadership skills to be a successful Schulich Leader.

“I have heard so many good things about Memorial and its engineering and applied science program. I’m excited to get involved in all that campus life has to offer.”

Silas Moore

Mr. Moore is the recipient of an award valued at $100,000.

A graduate of J.L. Ilsley High School in Spryfield, Halifax, N.S., Mr. Moore plans to pursue a bachelor of science degree at Memorial.

A white male in his late teens wearing glasses and beige sports jacket smiles at the camera
Silas Moore is a graduate of J.L. Ilsley High School in Spryfield, Halifax, N.S.
Photo: Submitted

“My passion for mathematics, technology and science made me a great candidate for the Schulich Leader Scholarship,” said Mr. Moore. “My interest in STEM really started in Grade Nine when I had the opportunity to be involved in a Technology Advantage Program through the Department of Education. Since that time, I’ve gained so much experience with various technology opportunities.”

Mr. Moore says that perseverance plays an important role in reaching and maintaining academic success.

“Academics have always been central to my personal growth. I could immediately visualize my future in Newfoundland and Labrador, studying at Memorial and taking on new academic challenges and opportunities.”

100 high school graduates

Through The Schulich Foundation, the prestigious entrance scholarships are awarded to 100 high school graduates enrolling in a STEM undergraduate program at 20 partner universities in Canada.

Every high school in Canada can submit one Schulich Leader nominee per academic year based on academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership and financial need.

Jill Hunt is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

Topics

