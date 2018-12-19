Share and share ‘a like’

fbpx Go to page content

A review of Memorial University's Instagram in 2018

Student Life

Dec. 19, 2018

By Jill Hunt

The year 2018 has been a year of sharing for the @memorialuniversity Instagram account.

As we are increasingly being tagged in user-generated content, we re-share it! Here’s a look at our top five Instagrams in 2018.

1/ 1,052 likes

‘When the leaves start falling, you know fall is coming to an end. Get out and enjoy it while you can.’ #newfoundland #newfoundlandandlabrador #exploreNL #nfld #709 #bestkind ##yyt #eastcoastliving #downtownstjohns #stjohns #stjohnsnl #exporenewfoundland #enjoynewfoundland #fallphotos #fallpictures #fallfoliage #autumnleaves #colourfulleaves #autumn2018 #fall2018 #bluehour #chasinglight #imagesofcanada #tourcanada

Photo: @gord_follett_photography

2/ 1,021 likes

‘MUNset at Memorial University.’ #stjohns #newfoundland #memorialuniversity #munpix #sunset #theuc #corescience #coresciencefacility #science #munset

Photo: @alpeace89

3/ 887 likes

Do you have your tickets for the third annual Merry and Bright Holiday Light Festival? You’ll experience the Botanical Garden in a whole new light with over 50,000 lights and glowing candles guiding your way around the garden. #MerryandBrightNL #merry #bright #lights #holidays #holidayseason #lightshow #botanicalgarden #munbotanicalgarden #stjohns #stjohnsnl #lightswillguideyou #festival

Photo: @mun_botanical_garden

4/ 787 likes

‘Need a student ID for exams? You can stop by the library.’ #exams #libraries #dogsofinstagram #grenfell

Photo: @librarygrenfell

5/ 764 likes

Rise and shine! If you were on campus early this morning, it was hard to miss the warm sunrise, which reflected beautifully on the @qeiilibrary. #memorialuniversity #munpix #sunrise #qeii #library #orange #fall #fallcolors #yellow #fall2018 #stjohns #stjohnsnl #newfoundland #nlwx

Photo: Student Recruitment

This year, we’ve also used Instagram to tell “stories” through visual content. You can find a few of our favourite stories highlighted on our profile, including walking campus and favourite places on campus.

We’ve gained almost 2,400 new followers this year, making it a 32.6 per cent increase over last year. Oh, and we’re getting close to having 10,000 followers! Help us get there by liking us at @memorialuniversity.

Jill Hunt is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

