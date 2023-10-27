 Go to page content

Soccer star

Sea-Hawk, biochemistry major recipient of community service award

Student Life

Oct. 27, 2023

By Memorial University

Memorial student Zoë Rowe has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) student-athlete community service award.

This marks the second consecutive season a Memorial University Sea-Hawks player has won the award.

A fourth-year biochemistry student in her third year of eligibility, Ms. Rowe, who is from Conception Bay South, N.L., led the Sea-Hawks in scoring this season with nine goals and 11 points.

In addition to earning this major award, which was announced on Oct. 25, Ms. Rowe was also honoured as an AUS first-team all-star for the first time in her career.

All-around star

In the classroom, Ms. Rowe is a three-time academic all-Canadian boasting a 4.0 GPA.

She is a recipient of the Colbourne Family Scholarship — awarded to an individual who displays leadership qualities, participates in student organizations/faculty committees and contributes to the larger community.

She volunteers her time extensively both on and off campus. On campus, she was elected president of her class to represent the student body. She is responsible for providing input on the program and serves as a liaison between the faculty and student body.

Off campus, she volunteers her time with Easter Seals N.L., leading and facilitating recreational activities such as rock climbing and swimming while fostering an inclusive environment tailored to individuals’ diverse needs.

Ms. Rowe also volunteers as lead coach of the Star Development program, organizing and facilitating bi-weekly summer soccer sessions for 50 athletes.

She now becomes the Atlantic conference nominee for the U SPORTS student-athlete community service award. The last AUS nominee to take home the national honour was Ms. Rowe’s current Sea-Hawks teammate Kate Hickey, who earned the U SPORTS award last season.

