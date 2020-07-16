Student perspective

 Go to page content

New Memorial student ‘Kickstarts’ her experience at Memorial

July 16, 2020

By Jill Hunt

Memorial President Vianne Timmons caught up with first-year student Madeline Hart recently.

Ms. Hart is a high school graduate from St. John’s who is participating in Memorial’s Kickstart program being offered this spring.

When asked why she chose to take a course during the spring Kickstart semester, Ms. Hart says, “I thought it was a really good idea to help me transition into university.”

Ms. Hart is completing Geography 1050. Her advice to other students considering Memorial in the fall?

“It may seem like a daunting transition, but it’s actually pretty easy.”

She goes on to say that, for her, the transition was straightforward.

“I’d say if you think you can do it, and believe you can, then do it.”

Jill Hunt is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

