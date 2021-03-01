Student Life

All students at Memorial University are invited to attend a special town hall on Friday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m.

President Vianne Timmons and senior leaders want to check in with students during a challenging semester, particularly given the recent COVID-19 outbreak in Newfoundland and Labrador.

President Timmons will be joined by Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic); Dr. Donna Hardy Cox, associate vice-president (academic) students; Dr. Sonja Knutson, director, Internationalization Office; and Dr. Aimée Surprenant, associate vice-president (academic) and dean, School of Graduate Studies.

How to join

Students who would like to attend should visit here to enrol in the course called “Student Town Hall.”

The link, which requires your MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

On Friday, March 12, return to Brightspace prior to the 12:30 p.m. start time to join the event.

There will be two options for joining the forum: a Webex link that will allow you to ask questions and join the conversation or a view-only YouTube stream for those who want to watch the event but not actively participate.

Please note the Webex event is limited to 1,000 participants. If that number is reached, all additional attendees will be directed to the view-only stream.

Multiple ways to participate

There are a number of ways for students to join the conversation.

Questions or comments can be submitted in advance to president@mun.ca (subject line “Student town hall”) or during the event using the Q&A feature.

Attendees will also have the option to appear on screen to share their perspective.

During the event, attendees can let the moderator know they’d like to speak and, time permitting, their status will be changed from audience member to presenter while they speak to President Timmons.

To avail of this option, attendees must have their audio and video turned on. In the interest of time and ensuring we hear from as many participants as possible, we ask that anyone who comes on screen keeps their remarks brief.

The event will be recorded and shared with the university community at a later date.

While the conversation is meant to provide students with an opportunity to interact with leaders, faculty and staff members are welcome to attend.