Studentview

Student Life

By Megan Smith

Megan Smith is the Gazette student columnist for the 2023 fall semester.

The leaves are falling, the days are getting shorter and there’s a telltale chill in the air.

There’s no mistaking it, Halloween is almost here.

For fans of all things spooky and scary — or for those who are just looking for a fun time with friends, family or a partner — there’s no shortage of local events happening in and around the city to celebrate this monstrous time of year, no matter if you’re looking for something scary, sweet or in between.

For families or if scares aren’t your thing

Lester’s Farm Market at 173 Brookfield Rd. is offering its annual Field of Fun.

Lose yourself in a twisting corn maze, compete against your loved ones in various outdoor games, look at a gallery of pop-culture sculptures made from hay and pumpkins, take a relaxing wagon ride through the fields, connect with nature at the petting zoo or find yourself the perfect pumpkin of any shape, size, or colour at their extensive patch.

And if you’re looking to add a touch of local flavour to your fall meals, check out the market’s selection of produce sustainably grown on site, as well as a variety of other homemade goods.

For those looking for a fright

Want to wander through haunted houses and woods, escape a gory garage or saunter through a ghostly farmer’s fields?

Check out Nightmare on Thorburn Road , located at 161 Thorburn Rd. This attraction takes you on an outdoor walk through elaborate show scenes, but watch out!

Costumed spooks lurk around every corner, eager to give you the fright of your life.

Younger children and the faint of heart should steer clear, but for the thrill-and-chill seeking, it’s a perfect way to celebrate the spooky season.

For the folklore and locally inclined

The warning comes from days of old: carry bread in your pockets and turn your clothing inside out while travelling through the woods, lest the fairies carry you away.

While society has changed, the stories have remained. Want to experience them for yourself?

For those of you with “warm clothes, comfortable shoes and wills of steel,” O’Brien Farm at 150 Oxen Pond Rd. is offering an After Dark Haunted Trail Hike, taking you through the woods in the dead of night and presenting tales of the faeries’ mischief, mayhem and merrymaking, all inspired by Newfoundland-Irish folklore.

For those who want to stick close to campus

Memorial University and MUNSU are offering their own events for the season.

From pumpkin carving and a spooky trivia night at The Breezeway to yoga and a clothing swap at The Landing and The Loft, there’s plenty to do right here on campus.

The residences even have their own events: a Halloween Bash will take place on Oct. 27 at the Main Dining Hall.

These are far from the only options, so keep your eyes out for other local offerings.

Whatever you decide to do for this spooky season — wandering through the woods looking for a scare, cooking up a feast of fresh local produce or enjoying a night out with friends — be safe, have fun and don’t let the fairies steal you away!