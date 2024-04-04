Studentview

Student Life

By Megan Smith

Megan Smith would like to thank you for reading her columns this year.

Where did the time go?

It seems like just yesterday I was taking my first steps onto campus unsure of what awaited me, equal parts excited and terrified to find out.

In a blink, here we are at the end of the winter semester with only a handful of work to go before my first year of university is officially at its end.

Now that I have hindsight on my side, I’d like to take a moment to reflect on the first two semesters of my university journey.

“[This column has] allowed me to speak my mind on topics important to me.”

First and foremost, this column has been an amazing, integral part of my experience thus far.

It’s provided me a space to grow comfortable with sharing my thoughts and opinions, helped hone my professional writing skills and taught me valuable lessons in time management.

Deciding on a topic and producing a bi-weekly piece has been a fun challenge.

It’s allowed me to speak my mind on topics important to me, from the meteoric rise of AI to the underlying importance of a fun film like Barbie.

I’d like to thank the Gazette’s wonderful editor, Mandy Cook, for her guidance and advice, my parents/proofreaders for their input and support and anyone who’s taken the time to read my ramblings, whether it’s been every article or just one.

It’s people like you that make me love what I do!

Nothing wasted in life

Speaking of loving what I do, the best advice I can give anyone who may be apprehensive about their university experience — or life in general, for that matter — is simply to find what you like.

It’s common advice, but it rings true.

Now, I was fortunate enough for my life to lead me directly into a passion for writing and language, but I recognize it’s not always going to be easy to find what truly interests you.

To that, I’d like to reassure you that it’s okay to not have everything figured out right away; I certainly don’t!

Sometimes the best thing to do is take a step back, switch things up and get as much as you can out of any given situation.

When it comes to life, there’s no such thing as a waste; even the worst mistakes can yield valuable lessons and advice for the future.

“Think of your brain as a wet sponge; once it’s full, it’s not going to soak up anything else.”

As for the actual university side of things, I can’t claim to have a foolproof method figured out for maximum study and work efficiency, but I’ve picked up a few little tips and tricks.

First, I know this has been said a million times, but stay on top of things where you can.

If left unchecked, one little essay can snowball into a mountain of missed work, and that’s no fun for anyone.

Second, for productivity’s sake, find “your spot.”

This could be at home in your pajamas, at a local cafe or even one of the many seating areas scattered throughout campus.

Once you’re settled, the work will begin to flow.

And finally, don’t be scared to take breaks if you need them — and believe me, you will need them.

Think of your brain as a wet sponge; once it’s full, it’s not going to soak up anything else.

Take some time to relax and wring it out, and get back to it when you feel you’re ready.

Best wishes

These past few months have flown by, but they’ve been some of the best months of my life thus far, and I hope the rest of my career — and yours too, reader! — will continue down a similar path.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my column.

I wish you all the best with whatever you decide to do in life.