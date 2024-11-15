Studentview

Student Life

By Taylor Barrett

Today, fast fashion seems almost unavoidable.

With advertisements all over social media, it feels like no matter where we look, fast fashion brands are everywhere.

When I was 16, I purchased a swimsuit off of Shein, and I fell in love with it. It was inexpensive, and it fit me perfectly.

I was absolutely over the moon about this.

However, a few months after buying the swimsuit, I began to see many eye-opening articles in the news that discussed the impacts of fast fashion.

Before, I hadn’t thought to look into Shein as a brand, but I soon wished I had.

Landfill-bound forever

In 2022, the United Nations Alliance for Sustainable Fashion reported that the clothing and textile industry was responsible for two to eight per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Vogue explains in their 2024 article about fast fashion that because fast fashion brands often overuse oil-based materials, such as polyester, the brands rely on fossil fuels to create their products.

In 2023, Business of Fashion reported that “Oil-based polyester accounts for about 50 per cent of fiber production.”

On top of this, the clothing is typically only worn a handful of times before it is thrown away, as after several wears, cheaply made clothing often begins to fall apart.

When textiles are thrown away, they end up in landfills. Because a significant amount of fast fashion is polyester, which is a plastic, it never completely decomposes.

Additionally, the chemicals found to be used by certain fast fashion brands are incredibly harmful to us and the environment.

In 2024, Le Monde reported that Seoul authorities had found that sandals from online brand Temu contained “more than 11 times the permissible limit” of lead.

High levels of lead can impact long-term health, causing an increased risk of cardiovascular complications and liver damage.

Although lead is naturally found in the Earth’s crust, ecosystems near large amounts of lead are also impacted, demonstrating loss in biodiversity and “decreased growth and reproductive rates in plants and animals.”

Vast price differences, but in quality, too

Why do we continue to buy from fast fashion companies if their effects can be so negative?

The answer, in my opinion, is not all that complicated.

Because products are made so quickly and cheaply, fast fashion companies can often be more size-inclusive and sell their products for less money.

For example, sustainable clothing brand Reformation sells a knit dress made from a “Cotton Comfy” fabric, made with 67 per cent Tencel Lyocell, 29 per cent organic cotton and four per cent Spandex, with sizes ranging from extra-small to extra-large.

The Canadian price of this dress is $218. Alternatively, Shein also sells a knit dress, but this one is made from 95 per cent polyester and five per cent Spandex.

However, the sizes range from extra-small to double extra-large, and costs $17.69 Canadian on sale, and $60.31 regular.

Sustainability comes with a price, as sustainable clothing is more expensive to produce.

Many people simply cannot afford to buy clothes at this price, and instead opt for the fast fashion brands.

Fast fashion can be a tricky topic to tackle, because there are so many factors at play.

Fast fashion provides consumers with an inexpensive way to buy the clothing we see online, but it damages the environment and tends not to last long term.

Buying sustainable clothing is a great way to support independent companies and find unique pieces that will last, but they are often too pricey for many consumers.

Numerous ways to be more sustainable

I believe that we can do several things in order to protect ourselves and the environment when shopping.

First, we can shop sustainably when it is an option for us.

Many sustainable clothing brands often have significant sales, and lots, like Kotn, have fair prices regularly, especially when we consider the materials used to make the clothes.

We can also trade, wear hand-me-downs and buy second-hand when possible.

For example, Funky Swap, a queer-organzied Newfoundland-based event is a place where participants can swap clothing and more at no cost.

Finally, I believe that we should try our best not to over-consume fast fashion, although it can be hard to do with things like social media.

I understand that fast fashion is the only option for many people.

But I also believe that if we are able to shop sustainably, we should.