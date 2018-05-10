Studentview

Student Life | Student View

By Nicole Noseworthy

During my work terms, I always strive to learn new skills that can be transferable to the classroom and future workplaces.

My first commerce work term was in the winter 2017 semester. I was lucky enough to secure my dream first work term at Global Affairs Canada.

It was my dream work term for a few reasons:

It was a bilingual work term, and I am completing a double major in commerce and French; The job description of document management, communications and process organization fits me to a T; and, The job was in Ottawa.

Chance to gain independence

Getting a work term in Ottawa was very important to me because it’s one of my favourite cities in Canada, and I wanted a chance to practice speaking French. I also wanted to experience living on my own for the first time so I could gain more independence.

I believe it is very important for all students to get work experience away from Newfoundland and Labrador (don’t get me wrong: I LOVE this province).

Working away, living away and being in a brand new city was a fantastic experience for me. Being a city girl, I hadn’t had the chance to move away from my suburban home since I decided to pursue my secondary education here at Memorial.

I was so excited for the opportunity to represent my province and school in a new setting.

New outlook and respect for Memorial

Memorial’s business school has a national reputation for being one of the best, so I had a name to live up to when I told people I study here.

People naturally expected good work from me. I wanted to prove that students of Memorial are indeed a smart, positive, upbeat and hard-working bunch.

“People will expect great work, but hey, you’re a Memorial student.”— Nicole Noseworthy

Going away for my first work term gave me a brand new outlook and respect for Memorial. Meeting other co-op students from different universities and comparing my experience with theirs helped me realize just how fantastic our program is.

On top of all that I also gained a love for a new city, became more comfortable with taking risks and learned how to cook (sort of).

I read a quote recently that summed up my experience: If it both excites and terrifies you, you should probably do it. So my advice is to apply to work terms and summer jobs away from Newfoundland and Labrador. You will not regret taking that chance.

It can be scary to leave behind what you’ve always known. People will expect great work, but hey, you’re a Memorial student.

Great work is kind of what we do.