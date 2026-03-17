Trust, action and the future

Student Life

By Lauren Slaney

The 61st Annual Memorial University Business Day will bring students, alumni and industry professionals together under this year’s theme, The Power of Connection: How Leaders Build Trust, Inspire Action, and Shape the Future.

Taking place on Friday, March 20, at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John’s, the event is designed to strengthen connections between students and the professional community while creating meaningful opportunities for mentorship, networking and career development.

Sharing insights

One of the key goals of Business Day is to increase students’ exposure to different industries while helping them build relationships with professionals who can share insights about career pathways and leadership. By bringing students, alumni, and industry leaders into the same space, the event aims to create conversations that can lead to mentorship, collaboration and future opportunities.

This year’s Business Day will feature three keynote speakers, all Memorial University alumni who have built impactful careers across diverse sectors. Entrepreneur and investor Wade Dawe, founder and CEO of Numus Financial, has been involved in more than $2 billion in completed transactions and has launched companies across industries, including mining, technology, health care and energy.

“Learning about the opportunities within N.L.’s tech sector introduced me to a new area of interest.” — Taj Exley

Joining him is Peg Hunter, an experienced executive and board leader who has held senior leadership roles with Canadian Tire and The Home Depot and now serves as a board director across corporate, startup, and not-for-profit organizations.

The event will also welcome Heather Tulk, an accomplished CEO and board leader who most recently served as President of Commercial and Public Sector at TELUS, where she led national teams and major innovations, including the launch of Canada’s first fully sovereign AI factory.

Fifth-year bachelor of commerce (co-op.) student Taj Exley says he had the opportunity to meet Jacqueline Lee, CEO of PolyUnity, when he attended his first Business Day in 2022.

“Learning about the opportunities within Newfoundland and Labrador’s tech sector introduced me to a new area of interest,” said Mr. Exley. “I now have a job lined up in the tech industry after graduation, and I’m grateful that this event helped me discover the opportunities that exist within the province’s growing tech sector.”

Strengthening ties

To maximize engagement between attendees, this year’s committee has introduced new networking initiatives. Tables will be structured with a mix of students and industry professionals to encourage open conversation and knowledge sharing throughout the event.

A dedicated speed-networking session will allow students to connect with multiple professionals in a short period of time, allowing participants to learn about different industries while building meaningful professional relationships.

“We are excited to implement the new speed networking component at this year’s event,” said Russell Noseworthy, co-chair of Business Day. “Our goal is to encourage meaningful conversations while providing students with the opportunity to meet and network with a variety of industry professionals.”

This year’s committee hopes the event will highlight the importance of strong professional relationships while strengthening ties between Memorial University students and the broader business community.

By focusing on the power of connection, Business Day aims to show how trust, collaboration and mentorship can inspire action and shape the next generation of leaders.