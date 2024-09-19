 Go to page content

Voyage of a lifetime

Summer sail includes Iqaluit, Torngat Mountains and Fogo Island for MI student

Student Life

Sept. 19, 2024

By Madeline Meadus

Hilary Pilgrim spent her last month of summer vacation sailing from Iqaluit, Nunavut, to St. John’s, N.L., on an icebreaker.

Along the way, the Marine Institute student made stops in the Torngat Mountains National Park, Nain, Hopedale, Fogo Island and Bonavista.

Ms. Pilgrim was one of 20 participants from across Canada who embarked on the Blue Futures Pathways 2024 Expedition led by the Students on Ice (SOI) Foundation.

A woman stands side on to the camera. She is standing on a grassy hill with mountains in the background.
Hilary Pilgrim enjoying the view from a hike.
Photo: Students on Ice Foundation

“This expedition deepened my understanding of the urgent need to protect these beautiful northern areas, which are vital to combating climate change and preserving biodiversity,” she said. “It helped me shape my future career path in the sustainable blue economy, with a strong focus on environmental stewardship.”

Ms. Pilgrim, who is in her third year of the Marine Environmental Program at the Marine Institute, says she was inspired to apply to the Students on Ice program because of her passion for the environment, especially the need to address climate change and protect northern regions.

Participants wearing winter clothing stand in a line, smiling and laughing
Hilary Pilgrim (at far right) and the other Students on Ice participants learned about dog teams while in Iqaluit.
Photo: Students on Ice Foundation

The Blue Futures Pathways Expedition took place from Aug. 2-19.

Ms. Pilgrim says every day was full of eye-opening learning experiences.

“I was able to drive a Zodiac, fly drones and help build a remotely operated vehicle, all while exploring how these technologies can be used to monitor and protect northern ecosystems,” she said.

A large iceberg in the ocean.
An iceberg spotted by the group in Nain.
Photo: Students on Ice Foundation

The participants engaged in numerous workshops on topics such as water sampling, eDNA collection and ship navigation.

They also connected with local communities to learn about their conservation efforts and talked about storytelling and ways people can share experiences and knowledge.

The expedition emphasized the intersections between Indigenous knowledge systems and Western approaches. Participants were joined by Indigenous knowledge-holders, scientists, artists and industry professionals.

Along the expedition route, the group encountered icebergs, puffins, seals and polar bears. They even had the opportunity to view the aurora borealis.

The northern lights as seen from the deck of a ship
The northern lights as seen from the Polar Prince.
Photo: Students on Ice Foundation

During their stop at Fogo Island, the group learned about traditional Newfoundland fishing techniques and the history of the cod fishery on the island.

Aboard the boat, participants engaged in activities such as beading, plant pressing, singing and dancing. They also played traditional Inuit games such as one-foot-high kick and airplane.

“My favorite memory from the expedition was when we were fishing in the Torngat Mountains for arctic char and had a boil-up on the beach,” Ms. Pilgrim said. “Sharing a meal of fresh arctic char cooked over the fire was an unforgettable experience that connected us with the land and each other.”

A woman stands back on to the camera. She is wearing a beanie and fishing overalls. A boat is in the water in the distance
Hilary Pilgrim fishes for arctic char for a boil up on the beach in the Torngat Mountains.
Photo: Students on Ice Foundation

Ms. Pilgrim says her time on the expedition was a life-changing opportunity.

“It allowed me to gain new skills, explore potential career paths and connect with amazing people. If you’re thinking about applying, go for it! Be open to learning and be ready to embrace the journey.”

Madeline Meadus is a public relations and communications officer with the Marine Institute. They can be reached at mcmeadus@mun.ca.

Topics

