Voyage of a lifetime

Student Life

By Madeline Meadus

Hilary Pilgrim (left) and another participant jump from the side of the Polar Prince.

Hilary Pilgrim spent her last month of summer vacation sailing from Iqaluit, Nunavut, to St. John’s, N.L., on an icebreaker.

Along the way, the Marine Institute student made stops in the Torngat Mountains National Park, Nain, Hopedale, Fogo Island and Bonavista.

Ms. Pilgrim was one of 20 participants from across Canada who embarked on the Blue Futures Pathways 2024 Expedition led by the Students on Ice (SOI) Foundation.

“This expedition deepened my understanding of the urgent need to protect these beautiful northern areas, which are vital to combating climate change and preserving biodiversity,” she said. “It helped me shape my future career path in the sustainable blue economy, with a strong focus on environmental stewardship.”

Ms. Pilgrim, who is in her third year of the Marine Environmental Program at the Marine Institute, says she was inspired to apply to the Students on Ice program because of her passion for the environment, especially the need to address climate change and protect northern regions.

The Blue Futures Pathways Expedition took place from Aug. 2-19.

Ms. Pilgrim says every day was full of eye-opening learning experiences.

“I was able to drive a Zodiac, fly drones and help build a remotely operated vehicle, all while exploring how these technologies can be used to monitor and protect northern ecosystems,” she said.

The participants engaged in numerous workshops on topics such as water sampling, eDNA collection and ship navigation.

They also connected with local communities to learn about their conservation efforts and talked about storytelling and ways people can share experiences and knowledge.

The expedition emphasized the intersections between Indigenous knowledge systems and Western approaches. Participants were joined by Indigenous knowledge-holders, scientists, artists and industry professionals.

Along the expedition route, the group encountered icebergs, puffins, seals and polar bears. They even had the opportunity to view the aurora borealis.

During their stop at Fogo Island, the group learned about traditional Newfoundland fishing techniques and the history of the cod fishery on the island.

Aboard the boat, participants engaged in activities such as beading, plant pressing, singing and dancing. They also played traditional Inuit games such as one-foot-high kick and airplane.

“My favorite memory from the expedition was when we were fishing in the Torngat Mountains for arctic char and had a boil-up on the beach,” Ms. Pilgrim said. “Sharing a meal of fresh arctic char cooked over the fire was an unforgettable experience that connected us with the land and each other.”

Ms. Pilgrim says her time on the expedition was a life-changing opportunity.

“It allowed me to gain new skills, explore potential career paths and connect with amazing people. If you’re thinking about applying, go for it! Be open to learning and be ready to embrace the journey.”