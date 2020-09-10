Welcome to Memorial!

Student Life

Fall Welcome: From BAs to PhDs, the Gazette is handing over the editorial reins to a group of undergraduate and graduate students to offer new students a friendly “Hello!” – and to share some of their top tips for getting the most out of their Memorial experience. Stay tuned for more student-submitted messages during the first few weeks of the semester!

Meet Pajani Soobrayen

Welcome to MUN! You’ve made it into the magical world of university life.

The upcoming fall semester is going to be a strange one because most of you will be attending online classes at home in your pyjamas. Fortunately, I’m here to bring some sunshine into your life and help you quickly get rid of that morning face before classes start.

I’m a third-year international bachelor of arts student double majoring in political science and French for Francophones. I’m also completing a certificate in public policy with a concentration in governance.

I am an international student from a little paradise island called Mauritius but now I’m pleased call the Island of Newfoundland my new home.

The ‘MUN spirit’

I remember vividly how I felt when I first stepped foot on Memorial’s St. John’s campus after multiple plane rides totalling more than 24 hours of flight time.

There’s something that I call the “MUN spirit” that grasps your heart and soul when you come here. It fills your heart with joy and comfort just like as if you got a little puppy for Christmas.

Let me assure of you, our amazing new Memorial students, that the “MUN spirit” is still present even though we won’t physically see your smiling faces on campus.

Opportunity to volunteer

The Student Experience Office has designed a wonderful virtual Fall Welcome for you all and we will bring every ounce of joy, excitement and comfort to your home from wherever you are around the world.

I had the immense opportunity to volunteer as an operation lead and peer mentor for the upcoming fall semester and I can guarantee you that everyone impatiently awaits to welcome you to the MUN family and, who knows, maybe some of you will be my mentees.

Don’t forget that if you have any questions or inquiries about courses or anything in particular, email us.

Some of you might ask how I could be completing so many different majors and a certificate and still plan to graduate after four years.

“Be yourself and don’t be afraid to pursue your dreams.”

Well, with meticulous planning and hard work, everything is possible. The Academic Advising Centre and professors are here to help you achieve what you want to be.

A ‘proud’ welcome

A simple but effective piece of advice from me would be to take control of your own life and destiny. Be yourself and don’t be afraid to pursue your dreams.

Everybody here would be pleased to guide you and help put a smile on your face.

I’d like to end with this quote from Mama Ru (RuPaul): “If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you gonna love somebody else?”

And on that note, I wish you a proud welcome to Memorial University.

