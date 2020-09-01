Welcome to Memorial!

Student Life

From BAs to PhDs, the Gazette is handing over the editorial reins to a group of undergraduate and graduate students to offer new students a friendly “Hello!” – and to share some of their top tips for getting the most out of their Memorial experience. Stay tuned for more student-submitted messages during the first few weeks of the semester!

Meet Emma-Jean Thomson

Hi there, I am in my third year here at Memorial studying linguistics.

I am originally from Saint John, N.B., but St. John’s has become my new home.

Being an out-of-province student was a challenge; however, I was fortunate to get introduced to the fantastic volunteer community on campus.

Meeting new people

Although we may not be on campus this semester, there are still many ways to get involved!

Becoming a part of a society or taking on virtual volunteer positions can have a tremendous impact on your adjustment to university by meeting new people.

“I found my second home with the Student Volunteer Bureau.”

Societies are a great resource. You can join whatever group you enjoy and meet people who have similar interests to you.

I found my second home with the Student Volunteer Bureau (SVB). The SVB helps other students find volunteer opportunities.

They also have a recognition program for those who volunteer. There are an overwhelming number of clubs, groups, societies, and volunteer positions on campus. There is truly something for everyone!

Academic support

Another benefit is the many academic resources that are currently offering services remotely.

These range from the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre for students’ mental and physical health to the Writing Centre when you need extra help with essays.

Finding your community within the university can help you meet new people who have similar interests and those in your program.

This fall semester, first-year students have access to all these resources virtually and through their Brightspace through the MUN 101 portal.

I know this is a very unconventional way of starting your university journey. However, we here at MUN are working hard to ensure you have the best virtual experience possible.

I wish you all the best in your studies, and I hope to see you virtually volunteering.

